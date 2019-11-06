Gin Cocktails Galore & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Gin Jubilee Festival at The Lula Inn

If you haven't yet indulged in Auckland's annual East Imperial Gin Jubilee, now's your chance. Head along to The Lula Inn for the Grand Finale Party, which sees 18 premium brands showcase their glorious gin creations. Enjoy $10 G&Ts, a live DJ and the crowning of the winning Gin Jubilee cocktail. Saturday November 9. Tickets are $15 (plus booking fee) and include two gins. 149 Quay St, Auckland CBD. Eventfinda.co.nz

Bombay Sapphire Gin Gardens

It just gets better for gin lovers. The Glass Goose and Bedford Soda & Liquor will be transformed into stunning Bombay Sapphire-inspired gardens, where you can curate your very own signature serve using Bombay-infused edible gin paint and carefully chosen garnishes. November 8 - November 20. 78 Federal St, Auckland CBD and 2 Richmond Rd, Ponsonby. Visit Facebook for more information

An art exhibition inspired by female goddesses also donates to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Photo / Supplied

Jen Sievers Exhibition

Artist Jen Sievers solo exhibition Goddess Rising explores goddesses and feminine archetypes through colourful Perspex portraits. The show will sell small framed originals, with all proceeds going to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. November 7 - November 17, from 6-8pm. 62 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Music Helps T-shirt Day

This Friday wear your favourite Kiwi artist or band tee and donate to MusicHelps, a charity dedicated to developing and sustaining projects that use music to help and heal people in need in our community. MusicHelps has helped over 60,000 people across Aotearoa, including those with health issues, disabilities and those who are vulnerable and at risk. Friday November 8. Musichelps.org.nz

Steve Gunn

Philadelphia-born, New York-based songwriter and prolific guitarist Steve Gunn returns to NZ this week for a six-date tour not to be missed. Last time he was here, in 2018, he played an unforgettable show with local legends The Chills. As well as his half-dozen solo releases, Gunn is known for playing in Kurt Vile’s band the Violators and notable collaborations with Hiss Golden Messenger, Mike Cooper, and producing British folk veteran Michael Chapman. November 7 - November 13. For ticket, visit Banishedmusic.com/tickets

La Zeppa Summer Carnival

La Zeppa's kicking off Saturday with a day-to-night rooftop party. The event has live music, cocktails, food and carnival-themed games. Saturday November 9, 12pm-3am. 33 Drake St, Freemans Bay

Shawn Mendes at Spark Arena

Canadian teen icon Shawn Mendes returns to melt hearts this weekend. And we’re secretly glad girlfriend Camila Cabello isn’t coming so there’s one less senorita in the room. Holla! Saturday November 9. 42-80 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz.

Slow Saturdays Market

Balance out your wardrobe with a few vintage or second-hand treasures from Slow Saturdays' last market for the year. Browse and buy pre-loved clothing at this sustainability-minded market with coffee and tunes onsite at Trinity Methodist Church. Saturday November 9, 10am-2pm. 400 New North Rd, Kingsland



Barbarinos Spaghetteria opens in Avondale

A new restaurant described as offering 'Italian eats that are hard to beat' will be opening its doors this Friday in Avondale. The paired-back menu features pasta by the shape and sauce plus a small list of wine, beer and Italian-inspired non-alcoholic options. Friday November 8, 5pm. 1790 Great North Rd, Avondale

