Daily Bread Opens New Ponsonby Outpost & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Daily Bread Ponsonby Pop-Up

Start the weekend with a croissant and coffee breakfast at Daily Bread’s new pop-up cafe in Ponsonby. The bakery pick-up point, which follows the celebrated Point Chevalier bakery’s second outpost in Parnell, can be found in the old Glengarry site on Williamson Ave, designed and refitted by Alt Group. The site is a project by Ockham Residential called The Greenhouse (which will become apartment buildings) but in the meantime will serve Daily Bread treats and fresh brews from Coffee Supreme. Dine-in and takeaway 7am-3pm daily. 16 Williamson Ave, Ponsonby

Lewis Road X Eat My Lunch

In celebration of its new mochaccino milk, Lewis Road is teaming up with Eat My Lunch and The Cookie Project for an event at Eat My Lunch’s Britomart store. Buy a mochaccino milk and cookie cup combo for $10 to donate a lunch to a child in need. Friday August 9, 10am-3pm. 14 Customs St East, Britomart

Neil Young's Live Rust 40th Anniversary Concert at The Civic

A once-in-a-lifetime chance to hear a supergroup of New Zealand musicians perform one of Neil Young's albums live. Friday August 9, 8-11pm. Cnr Queen St & Wellesley St. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Fatima's at Home x Sapphire Series

If looking to add a little pizazz to dinner parties at your place, head along to this evening hosted by Middle Eastern food expert and founder of Fatima's, Kirsty Senior. The ticket includes Middle Eastern-inspired drinks and bites, cooking demonstrations and tastes of all dishes, and Fatima's recipe cards and mini marinades. Friday 9 August, 6.30–9.30pm. Sapphire Room, Ponsonby Central. Tickets $54.25 a Eventfinda.co.nz

I Am Rachel Chu at Basement Theatre

Loosely inspired by the best-selling book and cult film Crazy Rich Asians, theatre work I Am Rachel Chu returns after a sell-out and award-winning season at Auckland Fringe. August 6-10, 6.30pm. Lower Greys Ave, CBD. Tickets at Basementtheatre.co.nz

Booksmart

Finally a new take on a classic teen coming-of-age movie. Booksmart is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever — it’s garnered great reviews. In cinemas now.

Sons of Zion at The Powerstation

Drift away with Kiwi favourites Sons on Zion who kick off a 'Come Home' tour to celebrate the release of the band’s latest hit single of the same name. Saturday August 10. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets from Aaaticketing.co.nz