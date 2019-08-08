Find Daily Bread's famous pastries at their new Ponsonby outpost. Photo / Supplied

Daily Bread Opens New Ponsonby Outpost & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

There's also the return of Auckland Fringe sell-out, I Am Rachel Chu, at Basement Theatre

Thursday Aug. 8, 2019

Daily Bread Ponsonby Pop-Up
Start the weekend with a croissant and coffee breakfast at Daily Bread’s new pop-up cafe in Ponsonby. The bakery pick-up point, which follows the celebrated Point Chevalier bakery’s second outpost in Parnell, can be found in the old Glengarry site on Williamson Ave, designed and refitted by Alt Group. The site is a project by Ockham Residential called The Greenhouse (which will become apartment buildings) but in the meantime will serve Daily Bread treats and fresh brews from Coffee Supreme. Dine-in and takeaway 7am-3pm daily. 16 Williamson Ave, Ponsonby

Lewis Road X Eat My Lunch 
In celebration of its new mochaccino milk, Lewis Road is teaming up with Eat My Lunch and The Cookie Project for an event at Eat My Lunch’s Britomart store. Buy a mochaccino milk and cookie cup combo for $10 to donate a lunch to a child in need. Friday August 9, 10am-3pm. 14 Customs St East, Britomart

Neil Young's Live Rust 40th Anniversary Concert at The Civic
A once-in-a-lifetime chance to hear a supergroup of New Zealand musicians perform one of Neil Young's albums live. Friday August 9, 8-11pm. Cnr Queen St & Wellesley St. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Fatima's at Home x Sapphire Series
If looking to add a little pizazz to dinner parties at your place, head along to this evening hosted by Middle Eastern food expert and founder of Fatima's, Kirsty Senior. The ticket includes Middle Eastern-inspired drinks and bites, cooking demonstrations and tastes of all dishes, and Fatima's recipe cards and mini marinades. Friday 9 August, 6.30–9.30pm. Sapphire Room, Ponsonby Central. Tickets $54.25 a Eventfinda.co.nz

I Am Rachel Chu at Basement Theatre
Loosely inspired by the best-selling book and cult film Crazy Rich Asians, theatre work I Am Rachel Chu returns after a sell-out and award-winning season at Auckland Fringe. August 6-10, 6.30pm. Lower Greys Ave, CBD. Tickets at Basementtheatre.co.nz

Booksmart
Finally a new take on a classic teen coming-of-age movie. Booksmart is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever — it’s garnered great reviews. In cinemas now. 

Sons of Zion at The Powerstation
Drift away with Kiwi favourites Sons on Zion who kick off a 'Come Home' tour to celebrate the release of the band’s latest hit single of the same name. Saturday August 10. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets from Aaaticketing.co.nz

Share this:

Discover

Prev
Next

View More

Clooney Is Closing After 13 Years. Owner Tony Stewart Reveals Why

He’s led one of Auckland’s best restaurants for 13 years, and today Tony Stewart announces it’s time to close. He speaks about ...

Jesse Mulligan Reviews Khao San Eatery, Newmarket's Latest Thai Restaurant

Jesse Mulligan seeks out Thai restaurant Khao San hidden in the backstreets of Newmarket

Where To Find: Auckland's Cosiest Winter Lunch Spots

Stay warm at these humming hotspots and quiet ambient cafes around the city

The Big Little Lies Style Guide: Inside The Cast's West Coast Wardrobe

As season two of the critically acclaimed show returns this month, we take a closer look at its West Coast-inspired style influ...

Must Reads

More Culture & Travel / Features & Profiles

Daily Bread Opens New Ponsonby Outpost & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Watch: The Premiere Of JessB's New Music Video 'So Low'

Actress Lisa Chappell Tries On Artful Fashion At The Auckland Art Gallery

Favourite Things: Auckland Museum Curator Grace Lai

Lowbrow Opens On K Rd & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Inside Halcyon House, The Boutique Hotel That Oozes Seaside Style

You're Invited: Viva Long Lunch with Dilmah

Jacinda Ardern Is On The Cover Of Meghan Markle's Changemaking British Vogue Issue

Fiji's First Overnight Spa Experience Takes Rest & Relaxation To A New Level

Travel Diary: A Colourful Tour Of India With General Sleep's Co-Founders
View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter