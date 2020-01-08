Anno Domini's Final Hurrah & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Nest Fest in Hawke's Bay

Beat the first week back blues by booking in a roadie to the beautiful Hawke's Bay for some top summer sounds. Music festival Nest Fest returns to Black Barn Vineyards this weekend for an outdoor gig set in the venue's natural amphitheater. The festival launched last year offering a refreshing take on a 'doof doof' line-up with a mix of exciting local bands and a few international talents. The atmosphere is laidback and friendly.

This year's edition includes The Murclocas, Being, Gabriella Cohen, Sophie Ozard, Mild Orange, Los Telepaticos, Marlin's Dreaming, Nicholas Franchise, Joe Ghatt, Daily J, Sam Wave, Wax Mustang, Earth Tounge, Flamingo Pier, '121 Presents', and Lord Echo. Tickets at Nestfest.co.nz. Saturday January 11. Black Barn, Hawke's Bay

Charity Show at Whammy Bar

Whammy Bar is hosting a music gig to raise funds for the Australian Bushfire appeal. The show is being put on by the good folk of Park Up Collective and includes artists Gretel, Dual, Skilaa, Smokestack Slim and Hahko. All profits will be donated to the New South Wales Rural Fire Service. Tickets are $15 ar Eventfinda.co.nz. Saturday January 11. 183 Karangahape Rd, City

Orville Peck at The Tuning Fork

Masked country music star Orville Peck will bring his cowboy couture and theatrical stage antics to Auckland's The Tuning Fork. The Johnny Cash-esque crooner comes critically acclaimed and is bound to put on a good show, supported by local indie band Daffodils. Yeehaw! Tickets at Livenation.co.nz. Sunday January 12, 7-11pm. 42-80 Mahuhu Cres, City

Anno Domini at Auckland Art Gallery

This Sunday marks the final hurrah for Anno Domini's rooftop party on the Auckland Art Gallery's East Terrace. The summer gig has been put on by dance party throwers Friendly Potential for five years. The last line-up features Jayda G, NativeB & Friendly Potential DJ's. Tickets at Justtheticketnz.com. Sunday Janaury 12, 2.30pm-8.30pm. Wellesley St East, City

Silo Cinema: Crazy Rich Asians

Silo Cinema continues its outdoor summer screenings this week with crowd favourite Crazy Rich Asians on the big screen. Friday January 10, 5-11pm. Cnr Beaumont St and Jellicoe St, City

Tiny Ruins & Lawrence Arabia at Leigh Sawmill Cafe

A real treat for the ears is in store this weekend with a special solo and together set from local talents Tiny Ruins and Lawrence Arabia at Leigh Sawmill Cafe. Take a little roadie to Leigh and make a day of it. Tickets at Tickettailor.com. Sunday January 12, 7pm-10pm. 142 Pakiri Rd, Leigh