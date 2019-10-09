Make A Date To Celebrate Diwali & More Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Auckland Diwali Festival

Get ready for colour, culture and delicious cuisine at one of New Zealand's largest cultural festivals, Diwali. Now in its 18th year, the free event features more than 40 stallholders selling delicious Indian food and sweets, hundreds of performances, a photography exhibition and a cracking fireworks display. Saturday October 12 - Sunday October 13, midday until 9pm. Aotea Square and Queen St, Auckland. Visit Aucklandnz.com/diwali

RWC at Annabel's

Annabel’s Wine Bar and Gusto Italiano restaurant are collaborating for the Rugby World Cup match between New Zealand vs Italy this Saturday. They will be serving up bodega-style porchetta rolls from kick-off, alongside their normal delicious menu. Don't miss out! Saturday October 12, 5.45pm. 277 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Sampa the Great

Following performances at Glastonbury and Love Supreme Jazz Festival, Sampa the Great rolls into New Zealand for the first time. The Zambian-born, Australian-raised singer-songwriter will be playing two shows here, one in Wellington and the other in Auckland, showcasing her new album The Return. Friday October 11 - Saturday October 12. Meow, Wellington and Hollywood Avondale, Auckland

American jazz king Kamasi Washington is set to play this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Kamasi Washington at Powerstation

Los Angeles-based jazz artist Kamasi Washington is fronting Auckland's Powerstation for one show only this Thursday. Straight off the back of a massive northern hemisphere tour, Washington will play to Aucklanders for just the second time. Appealing to vibrant, generational crowds, he grew fame from stopping in the world’s biggest festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury and Fuji Rock. Thursday October 10, 7pm. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets at Livenation.co.nz.

Ceramic Planter Pot Workshop in Grey Lynn

Try this workshop for beginners and get your hands dirty with a glass of wine. Participants get to build their own planter pot or vase, with texture and decoration up to you. Completed pieces will be fired and glazed, and ready for collection in four weeks' time. All materials are included, along with that glass of wine and tasty nibbles. Sign us up. Friday October 11 - Saturday October 12, from 6pm. Tickets are $125 at Furtherdoings.co.nz.



Sophie Correia demonstrates a sound bath. Photo / Supplied

Relaxing Sound Bath at Yoga Ground

Unwind after your busy week by trying out a sound bath. It sounds pretty simple, just lay down while listening to crystal singing bowls and other instruments which claim to improve emotional clarity, blood circulation and stimulate the immune system. You may even fall into a sweet slumber. Mats and blankets are provided. Saturday October 12, 7.30-9pm. 56 Surrey Cres, Grey Lynn. Tickets are $33.33 at Crossingxpaths.com

Brunch at French Bay Yacht Club

Find all your favourite food trucks in one delicious spot this Sunday. Find the festivities at Titirangi's French Bay Yacht Club, with a beautiful view to top it off. Enjoy a wide variety of cuisines including Mexican burritos, gelato and French pastries, with vegan options too. Sunday October 10, 9am–2pm. Otitori Bay Rd, Titirangi

Parris Goebel Presents GIRL at Q Theatre

After working with some of the world's biggest celebrities including Justin Bieber, Sam Smith, Rihanna and Janet Jackson, Kiwi Parris Goebel is presenting an intimate show at Q Theatre. She looks into the journey females take to discover their inner power, expressed by a strong and diverse female cast. Friday October 11 - Saturday October 12. 305 Queen St, Auckland CBD. Visit Qtheatre.co.nz. *SOLD OUT*