Go To A Doughnut Pop-Up, Watch A Documentary & More Good Things For The Weekend

Selena Gomez's My Mind and Me. Photo / Apple TV

Try out K Road's newest bistro

The St Kevin’s Arcade juggernaut that has brought you the cult-following camera store Junktion, mid-century furniture store Norwegian Wood and venue space Underground, now brings you its newest venture: Underground Bistro. Located in the famous K Road arcade, next to Norwegian Wood, the restaurant offers a niche selection of natural wines, beers and cocktails alongside its seafood-based menu. Head over to Underground Bistro and check out the newest K Road hotspot.

Pick up a sweet treat on your lunch break

Doe Donuts is hosting a pop-up in Commercial Bay this week, running Wednesday to Friday, or they are sold out of doughnuts. Visit their donut cart — which can be found at the end of the doughnut-stickered path leading to the Commercial Bay food court — and pick up a sweet treat.

Celebrate 20 years of Pasifika film

Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki is hosting Pollywood Pasifika Film TWENTY2022 this Sunday. The event will celebrate Polynesian screen pride over an afternoon of Pasifika short film screenings, speakers and Q&A sessions with filmmakers. The 20th Pollywood is free to attend, but registration is necessary to secure your spot. Find out more at Eventfinda.co.nz

Snag a vintage find

Waves Vintage is returning after a three-year hiatus, taking up residence inside the That Looks pop-up space in their K Road store. Opening from today and running up until the days before Christmas, be sure to check it out and browse its carefully curated vintage stock sourced in California. The store will be open Fridays and Saturdays 11am-4pm, with a bonus late night each Thursday running 11am-7pm.

Support an emerging artist

Marlborough-based artist Naomi Faifai will be presenting her first solo show, drawing on her Samoan/Māori (Rāngitane o Wairau) heritage for her 14 Nights On The Matua exhibition. The series is inspired by her grandfather's immigration from Upolo, Samoa (Savaia, Lefaga Village) to New Zealand in 1938, which took 14 nights on a banana boat named the Matua. The exhibition is opening November 18 and is set to run until 3 December, 2022 at the Frame Workshop & Gallery in Herne Bay.

Take a peak into the life of a star

Selena Gomez’s documentary, now available on Apple TV+, gives audiences an intimate glimpse into the life of the actor and singer. Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me follows the star over six years, documenting her struggles with lupus and bipolar disorder. You don’t need to be a fan to enjoy the film, as it provides a refreshing and raw insight into the life of a young woman propelled into a world of fame. The timely documentary is a starting point for conversations around mental health and the realities of those whose struggles are not always visible to the naked eye.

Attend a Saturday morning sale

New Zealand handbag label Saben is hosting their Workroom Sale this Saturday, offering a selection of samples, seconds and one offs. The sale starts at 9am and will run until their stock is sold out, so it's best to be at the door early. Find the sale at Unit 8, 16-18 Taylors Road, Morningside, Auckland. If you want to skip the queues, head over to their Instagram page and check out their VIP giveaway.

Pick up a one-of-a-kind

In celebration of artist Ophelia Mikkelson Jones’ Book Men Carrying Flowers, a capsule collection of unique airbrushed T-shirts are being released at a pop-up being held this Saturday at Penny Sage in Grey Lynn. The book is a collection of images shot on an iPhone, and contains text from author Durga Chew-Bose. Pop in-store to check out the collection, and enjoy a drink from Almighty.

BOOK AHEAD

Feel The Love at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki

Join Viva next Saturday afternoon at Auckland Art Gallery Toi o Tāmaki for Feel the Love. The event will see three creative couples, Courtney Sina Meredith/Janet Lilo, Chris Parker/Micheal McCabe and Jennifer Ward-Lealand/Michael Hurst, talking with event chair and gender equity consultant Angela Meyer about their love, lives and the journey of their relationships, offering an insightful glimpse into their diverse stories.

This heartwarming event is inspired by Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s unique, passionate relationship, one that challenged norms at the time, and had a considerable influence in Frida and Diego’s art. For tickets and more information, visit Eventfinda.co.nz

It's that time of the year

The Farmers Santa Parade is returning November 27 along Auckland's City Centre, followed by the Santa Party in Aotea Square. The parade begins at midday, so be sure to get there early to secure a good spot on the sidewalk to view the floats, marching bands and dancers. Save the date for this wonderful parade and catch the Big Man in Red as he makes his way through the streets of Auckland.

Have a laugh with one of the UK's greatest

English comedian Micheal McIntyre is touring Aotearoa in 2023, visiting Christchurch, Wellington, Hamilton and Auckland for his Jet-Lagged and Jolly tour. Shows are running across March in some of New Zealand’s biggest venues, with some sections ticket allocations already exhausted. Secure tickets early from here.