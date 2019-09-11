Celebrate the end of an era at Mercury Plaza: Origins + New Beginnings exhibition. Photo / Supplied

The Last Hurrah At Mercury Plaza & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

There's plenty of music, exhibitions and fun things to fill your schedule

Thursday Sept. 12, 2019

Mercury Plaza Closing Party
Ah, it's the end of an era with the beloved Mercury Plaza closing for good in October. Don't miss the last hurrah including a group exhibition, 'Mercury Plaza: Origins + New Beginnings' from artists Joni Lee and Jia Luo, music from Imugi and more. Saturday September 14, 5-9pm. 23-31 Mercury Lane, CBD

Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now
This must-see exhibition explores Aotearoa’s sartorial identity through a Pacific-Moana lens. For an in-depth look, Viva creative director Dan Ahwa and NZ Fashion Museum founder Doris de Pont discuss the exhibition with Viva hereSeptember 7 – December 1. Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery 

Troye Sivan at Spark Arena 
After teasing us with a quick promo visit last year — where the global mega-star and LGBTQ+ idol made time to appear on the cover of Viva — Troye Sivan is finally back this Friday to perform for die-hard fans at Spark Arena. Friday September 13. 42-80 Mahuhu Cres, Parnell. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Bird Of Paradise Pop Up & Exhibition At Flying Out
Flying Out is holding a little party with beer, records and merch to buy, to celebrate the release of Karnan Saba and Hone Be Good's new record Bird Of Paradise. There's also a photo exhibition being installed for the night. Thursday September 12, 5-8pm. 80 Pitt St, CBD

Stan Walker kicks off a nationwide tour at Auckalnd's Town Hall. Photo / Supplied

Stan Walker at Auckland Town Hall
New Zealand recording artist Stan Walker is back with new music, and he's hitting the road for a national tour. Following the release of his latest single Give (co-written by Matiu Walters of SIX60), Stan will kick off his nine-date "Springboard" tour at Auckland's Town Hall. Friday September 13. Queen St, Auckland CBD. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Longroom 10th Birthday 
Celebrate all those late nights ending at The Longroom that's this month lasted for 10 years. There's champagne specials, cocktails and live music into the evening. Sunday September 15, Longroom, 4-10pm. 

