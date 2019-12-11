Christmas Cocktails, Markets & More Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Clipper Christmas Cocktail pop-up

If you need a (strong) drink to get you into the festive spirit then Ponsonby's Clipper Bar can help. Try the ‘Mince Pie Old Fashioned’ with aged Bacardi rum and sherry and an eggnog-inspired tipple. Plus daily cocktail specials with non-alcoholic options. Then hobble along to Franklin Rd to see the Christmas lights. Tuesday - Sunday from 5pm, until Tuesday December 31 (excluding Christmas Day and Boxing Day). 3/175 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Summer Solstice Garden Party

Rock on up for an arvo session at Hoppers Garden Bar on Thursday. There are Hendricks cocktails specials using the brand's new floral-inspired gin Midsummer Solstice. You can try a gin spike icecream too. Thursday December 12, from 4pm. 134 Ponsonby Rd. Ponsonby

Ice Cream Salad Art Exhibition

This cheery art exhibition brings together a colourful line-up of paintings by nine female artists. Ice Cream Salad blurbed as "Like ice cream it is a bit fun and like salad it is also serious", opens at Melanie Roger Gallery and features work from artists Cat Fooks, Kirstin Carlin, Sandra Bushby and more. Wednesday December 11- Saturday December 21. 444 Karangahape Rd, Newton

Good Dog Bad Dog Green House pop-up

Don't miss the hot dogs being served up for the next two Friday nights at Daily Bread's pop-up site on the ground floor of The Greenhouse apartment complex. Good Dog Bad Dog (moving into Commercial Bay 2020) have their signature dogs, with one vege option, on offer, alongside drinks by Orphans Kitchen. Music to groove to aswell. $20 on the door includes a beersie and hotdog. Friday December 13, 20, 4pm-late. 16 Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn

K Rd Christmas Market

Head to Hopetoun Alpha on Sunday for a Christmas market. On offer will be designer nicks, up-cycled and vintage, wares from local makers, along with food trucks including Miso Ra and music. Sunday December 8,10am-4pm.19 Beresford Sq, Auckland Central

Vege Bang Bang at Urbanaut Brewing Co

Brews and vegan eats from food truck Vege Bang Bang will be on offer at Kingsland's Urbanaut Brewing Co on Saturday. If you're still feeling hoppy, head along the rest of the Auckland Beer Mile to polish off the evening. Saturday December 14, 1-6pm. 597 New North Rd, Kingsland

Get on down to Hopetoun Alpha in Beresford Square for street-side boogie on Saturday arvo. Photo / Supplied

Hope Town - Laneway Party

Warm-up your Saturday evening at the Hope Town laneway music party put together by Colours Collective. The open-air street party kicks off in the afternoon with music sets from Lord Echo, Christoph El Truento, Peach Milk, Out Of Sorts and Te Hu Hu. Plus art installations, food trucks, cocktails, and other bevvies. Head along to support a great shindig for the K Rd area and boogie next to the magnificent historic Hopetoun Alpha church site. Saturday December 14, 12pm-10pm. Tickets $15 at Eventbrite.co.nz. 19 Beresford Sq, Auckland Central

Studio One Toi Tu Makers Market

Get along to Studio One's market to support and buy a few goodies from local makers and New Zealand handmade goods. Stallholders will be selling original ceramics, photography, jewellery, textiles, paintings and more. Saturday December 14, 11am-2pm. 1 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Nine short films celebrating homegrown Aotearoa cinema will play in Aotea Square this Thursday. Photo / Supplied

Aotea Square Short Film Night

Kick back and watch nine short films celebrating homegrown Aotearoa cinema with this line-up including musical animals, robot love, an eco-warrior, an unfortunate fortune teller, and more. It's a free outdoors event. Thursday, December 12, 7-8.30pm. 291-297 Queen St, CBD

Monmouth Glass Studio Seconds Sale

Lights, carafes, glasses and more will be up for grabs at discounted prices at Monmouth Glass Studio's Henderson studio. Eftpos available, but cash preferred. Saturday December 14, 9am-4pm (or until sold out). Unit A4, 35 Keeling Road, Henderson