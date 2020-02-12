The Hyderabad Hotel Pop-Up Is Finally Here Plus More Fun Things To Do This Weekend

The interior of Hyderabad Hotel, as captured by Garage Project. Photo / @garageproject Instagram

Satya X Garage Project Pop-up

The legends behind Satya and Garage Project have gifted Ponsonby/Grey Lynn with a seriously tasty pop-up for summer. On offer at 'Hyderabad Hotel' — the large space transformed with bright colour and traditional Indian accents — are brews from Garage Project and GP Crushed, spiced cocktails, and Indian street food snacks from Satya Chai Lounge. The sun-drenched courtyard is the perfect spot for a weekend beersie. On from Thursday February 13. 42 Pollen St, Ponsonby

Williams Eatery X Fitness All Together

Find us washing down an Aperol Spritz in the sunshine at Williams Eatery’s new Friday shindigs put on with Fitness All Together. For four consecutive Fridays (Feb 14-April 3) find a different DJ spinning beats at the Wynyard Quarter hotspot. We’d also recommend ordering Williams fried chicken wings for the occasion. Friday February 14, from 5pm. 85 Daldy St, Wynyard Quarter

Meatstock returns to fire up the barbecue this weekend at ASB Showgrounds. Photo / Supplied

Meatstock

The ultimate barbecue lovers festival at ASB Showgrounds returns to grill up all sorts of meaty goodness this weekend. Look out for standout duo Paris-based Kiwi/Fijian chef Paul Patterson and Kansas pitmaster Mitch Benjamin, best known as Meat Mitch, doing what they do best. Saturday February 15 - Sunday February 16. 217 Green Lane West, Epsom. Tickets from $40, visit Meatstock.co.nz

Valentine's Day Dinner

From a seafood feast at Bar Celeste to an ultimate splurge at Sid at The French Cafe, check out these loved-up (and last minute) Valentine's Day dinner ideas around Auckland for February 14.

Nostalgia Festival 2020

Cantabrians are in for a treat this weekend with the return of Christchurch’s Nostalgia Festival. The event is held in Ferrymead Heritage Park, in the park’s centre complete with a replica Edwardian town, and has grown since 2014 to become one of the most unique music events in the country. This year's line-up includes headline act Ladyhawke along with Kiwi talent of Lord Echo, Troy Kingi, Holly Arrowsmith, Delaney Davidson & Barry Saunders, Tiny Ruins, Marlin's Dreaming and more. Feb 15. Ferrymead Heritage Park, Christchurch

Allah-Las

Los Angeles dreamy rockers Allah-Las hit Aotearoa for three shows in Auckland, Wellington and the Coromandel. Tickets are running hot for all gigs so best to get in quick to nab the last of them. Joe Ghatt opens the Auckland show at Neck Of The Woods on Saturday night. Tickets from Tickettailor.com

Chelsea Jade

Los Angeles-based Kiwi singer-songwriter Chelsea Jade makes a special return to perform in New Zealand this month and there's only two more shows left to catch her. Chelsea will play an early show at Auckland's Neck Of The Woods on Friday and Wellington's San Fran on Saturday. Tickets from Tickettailor.com

Anti-Vday Gig at Freidas

West Lynn local Freida Margolis is throwing an (un)happy hour on Valentines Day for couples or singles who would rather just drink wine and listen to live music. Musician Jeremy Redmore (ex-Midnight Youth) will perform his new album The Brightest Flame — all about lost love which feels appropriate for the anti-Vday approach — with support from Rotorua-based soul/R&B singer Alayna. Did we mention the wine? Friday 14 Feb, 6.30-9.30pm. 440 Richmond Rd, Grey Lynn

