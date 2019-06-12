Fill Your Glass At Winetopia & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Being & Louisa Nicklin at Time Out Bookstore

A cosy concert in a bookstore with BYO booze? Sign us up. Mt Eden's beloved Time Out Bookstore is hosting an intimate performance of two up-and coming-musicians, Being, aka Auckland indie artist Jasmine Balmer, and New Zealand Symphony Orchestra finalist Louisa Nicklin. $5 entry (cash or bank transfer at the door) and BYO alcohol for the event held in the upstairs room. Saturday June 15, 6-8pm. 432 Mt Eden Road, Mt Eden

MoveSpace Clothes Market

With winter creeping in, now is the time to renew your wardrobe. This second-hand clothing market has a few options to get rid of unwanted clothes and find new ones you want. You can drop off up to five items and either pick up those at the end of the event that didn't sell or donate them to MoveSpace. Or swap pre-loved clothes for somebody else's. All proceeds from the event will go to MoveSpace, a community event space. Saturday June 15.10am-2pm. 473 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. Tickets $5-$10 at Events.humanitix.co.nz

Lovebucket Autumn Party

Groove at Lovebucket this Friday for a special night of DJs on deck plus an autumnal-inspired space designed by Strange & Public. Sounds like the perfect place for an after-work cocktail to us. Friday June 14, 8pm-4am. 309 Karangahape Rd, City

Winetopia

Wine lovers will be happy this weekend with wine extravaganza Wintetopia at Shed 10 finally here. The popular event sees 60 top wineries to try and buy from, plus masterclasses, entertainment and food. Saturday June 14 – Sunday June 15. 89 Quay St, City. GA tickets $42 at Iticket.co.nz

Queer Scenes: Holding the Man

Queer Scenes is back after a quick break for Comedy Festival with a free screening of romantic drama Holding the Man. The monthly film screenings are a way to bring together the local LGBTQI community or just anyone who enjoys a great film. Thursday June 13, 8.30-10.30pm. Basement Theatre, Greys Ave

Glass Goose Winter Garden Pop-up

Banish mid-week winter blues at The Glass Goose’s month-long winter garden pop-up with cocktails and mulled wine made with Stoneleigh Wild Valley Pinot Noir on the covered rooftop. On Friday there's wine tastings, food trucks, and live music. Friday June 7 – Friday June 28. 78 Federal St, City

Ostro's ‘Saturday Sipsters’

Lap up a few hours of luxury at Ostro’s new long lunch ‘Saturday Sipsters’ from 12pm until 4pm every Saturday. The three-course menu created by head chef Josh Shields and Josh Emett includes a choice of two entrees and mains at $40. Choose a drink from Ostro’s cocktail list, or up the ante with a Moët & Chandon or Skinny Prosecco beverage package ($145 and $85). 52 Tyler St, City. Book at Reservations@seafarers.co.nz

Black Swan, White Swan

There's still time to see the Royal New Zealand Ballet's New Zealand premiere of Mário Radačovský’s Black Swan, White Swan. After sell-out seasons in Europe and the United States, the daring retelling of the ballet classic, Swan Lake, is an utterly captivating hour or so away from daily life. Friday June 7 – Saturday July 22. ASB Theatre, Aotea Centre. Book at Rnzb.org.nz

Showroom 22 Creators’ Assembly

In a first time event, Showroom 22 is hosting a networking evening for local fashion creators. The event is open to all types of creators and innovators: influencers, stylists, models, photographers, hair and makeup artists and more. Thursday June 13, 6.30-8pm. 20 Beaumont St, Freemans Bay. RSVP to zoe@showroom22.com or rosalie@showroom22.com

Donate to Foodbank Project

The Salvation Army's annual Foodbank Project has hit over a $1 million milestone but more donations still needed to help those in need during winter. Use a spare moment this weekend to simply go online to donate one of the winter bundles ($20-$40) or drop off a can or food donation to specially marked purple bins at your local Countdown. To donate, visit Foodbank.org.nz/winterbundle

Mary Lattimore & Julianna Barwick at The Tuning Fork

Nab a ticket to hear a never-before-seen collaboration from two internationally acclaimed songwriters next week at The Tuning Fork. Harpist Mary Lattimore and ambient composer Julianna Barwick will come together for what's set to be a glittering performance. Mary has worked with Kurt Vile, Thurston Moore, Sharon Van Etten and Julianna has collaborated with Yoko Ono and The Flaming Lips among others. Wednesday June 19, 8pm. Tuning Fork, 42-80 Mahuhu Crescent. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz