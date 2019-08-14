Filipino Play Pinay Opens At The Basement & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Pinay at Basement Theatre

Pinay is the country's first locally written and produced bilingual Filipino play. It's also the first play developed through Fresh Off the Page which delivers monthly page-readings of Asian works free to the Basement Theatre. Until Saturday August 24. Lower Greys Ave, CBD. Tickets at Iticket.co.nz

Carolien Neibling x Clooney Dining Collab

Dutch designer Carolien Neibling will speak at creative festival Semi Permanent this month as well as collaborating on a lunch with a selection of New Zealand chefs at Clooney restaurant. Chefs Nobu Lee (Clooney), Michael Meredith (ex-Merediths), Giulio Sturla (ex-Roots), Vaughan Mabee (Amisfield) and Brian Campbell (Miann) will together create and serve a reinterpretation of her “future sausage” over five-courses — all sausage inspired, including dessert. Two sittings, Wendnesday August 14 and Thursday August 15. 33 Sale St, CBD. Tickets $65pp, book at Semipermanent.com/events

Waves Vintage Opening

PSA vintage lovers: Waves Vintage is upgrading to a larger shop that will fit more stock. To celebrate, doors open Friday morning at 11am, followed by a party from 6pm, with drinks, music and fresh racks to rifle through. Friday August 16, 6-9pm. 59 Pitt St, CBD. Tickets at Eventbrite

Semi Permanent Auckland at Aotea Centre

Dig out your Moleskin notebook, Semi Permanent, the festival for design buffs, is returning with a fresh line-up of talks and events from leading overseas and local creatives. Speakers include meditative line artist Shantell Martin (work pictured), Kickstarter’s Charles Adler, and Ivy Ross, Google's vice-president of design. Thursday August 15 – Saturday August 17. Tickets at Semipermanent.com

Deep Dive Festival at Whammy

Get among the cool kids at Whammy Bar's brand new festival with an eclectic line-up of local acts dug up from Auckland's underground music scene. Hear acts like Cindy, Wilberforces, Hang Loose, and more, over a beersie from Brothers Beer. Friday August 16, 8pm-4am. 183 Karangahape Rd, City. Tickets from Undertheradar.co.nz

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood at Academy Cinemas

The hype around Quentin Tarantino's American blockbuster is hardly surprising given screen favourites, now notably looking a little more wrinkled and very bronzed, Brad Pitt and Leonardo de Caprio. See it before everyone else this weekend at Acadamy Cinema's opening screening. Thursday August 15, from 7.30pm. 44 Lorne St, CBD. Tickets at Academycinemas.co.nz

Queer Scenes: God’s Own Country at Basement Theatre

Fans of Call Me by Your Name will enjoy God’s Own Country, a simmering love story between lonely farmer Johnny and Romanian migrant worker Gheorghe in God’s Own Country, a.k.a, Yorkshire. It's screening for free at Basement Theatre on Thursday at Queer Scenes, a free monthly film screening aimed at bringing LGBTQI+ people together to see themselves on screen. Thursday August 15, from 8.30pm. Lower Greys Ave, CBD

Head along to Ponsonby Central for a taco making workshop. Photo / Supplied

Taco Making Workshop at Ponsonby Central

For those who love tacos (that's everyone right?) head along to Ponsonby Central for a taco making workshop hosted by a crew of chefs. There's music and drinks too. Thursday August 15, 6.30-9pm. Ponsonby Central's Sapphire Room (second floor)

Wixii Vintage Sale at Ponsonby Central

Find an abundance of vintage pieces at Wixii's pop-up vintage sale in Ponsonby Central. The hand-selected pieces of silk shirts, wool pants, linen dresses and more, range from $35 to $65. Until Sunday August 18, 9am-5pm. 136-146 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby