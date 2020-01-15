An Icecream & Natural Wine Fête Plus Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Plus don't miss Fat Freddy's Drop and even more summer tunes at Western Springs

Find Duck Island icecream at Garage Project's icecream and wine extravaganza. Photo / Supplied
Thursday Jan. 16, 2020

Garage Project Icecream & Natural Wine Fête 
If icecream and wine sounds like your perfect summer combination, this event is for you. Garage Project's Kingsland flagship will be slinging Duck Island icecream along with a selection of natural wines including their 2019 vintage GP Crushed Fairy Bread White, Red, and Rosé. There's also beer on tap if you're more inclined for a brew. Saturday January 18, 11am-6pm. 357 New North Rd, Kingsland

Takapuna Beach Summer Days Festival
Ease into the weekend with a day out enjoying the sun on the shore. The Takapuna Festival is a free event with live music, beach-side activities including trying out paddleboarding, food trucks and bean bags to sink into with lunch and a bevvy. Saturday January 18, 10am-7pm. Takapuna Beach Reserve, Takapuna

Fat Freddy's Drop at Western Springs
Keep up ultimate summer vibes with Fat Freddy's Drop's highly-anticipated concert at Western Park. The day-long event under the sun also includes performances from DJ David Rodigan, L.A.B, Avantdale Bowling Club, JessB, Chaii and Bailey WileySaturday January 18, 3pm-11pm. Western Springs Rd, Western Springs. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Lululemon Fundraiser Weekend 
Book in for an in-store yoga class at Lululemon this weekend to donate funds for communities in need across Australia. Stores across Auckland including Takapuna and Ponsonby are hosting early morning yoga classes that are donation-based to support the Red Cross Relief & Recovery Disaster Fund. There are also sun salutation classes in parks around the city. For all classes and information, visit Lululemon.co.nz

The Growlers at the Powerstation 
Californian rockers The Growlers are back in New Zealand to tear up the stage, on tour with their new album Natural Affair. Saturday January 18, 8pm-1.20pm. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets at Aaticketing.co.nz

'Yesterday' at Silo Cinema
Take a trip to the English seaside and watch Yesterday, Danny Boyle's film about a man (played by Himesh Patel) who wakes up in a world without The Beatles. The rom-com is playing on the big screen outdoors and it's best to prepare for a cringe cameo by Ed Sheeran. Friday January 18, 5-11pm. Cnr Beaumont and Jellicoe St, City

