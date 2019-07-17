French rom-com La Belle Epoque kicks off the NZIFF. Photo / Supplied

The NZ International Film Festival Begins & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Plus don't miss the local wares, treats and community spirit at Coffee Pen's market day

Thursday July 18, 2019

NZIFF
Possibly the best thing about winter? The annual New Zealand International Film Festival returns to warm our souls until August. Kicking off the grand festivities is French rom-com La Belle Époque, which is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Thursday July 18 – Sunday August 11. For the full programme and to book tickets, visit Nziff.co.nz

 

The Lion King
Disney's star-studded CGI remake of The Lion King — starring Beyonce, Donald Glover, Seth Rogen and more — roars to life in cinemas this month. Don't miss the cinematic reimagining of the beloved 1994 animated feature directed by The Jungle Book's Jon Favreau. In cinemas from Wednesday July 17. 

Matt Nash pop-up at Penny Sage Studio
Local bag and garment designer Matt Nash is holding a pop-up store at Penny Sage studios with one-off bags from his 'Collage' series. Saturday July 20, 10am-4pm.  6 Kirk St, Grey Lynn

Orchids at Q Theatre
After selling out at Tempo Dance Festival, contemporary dance-work Orchids returns for a second season to Q Theatre. The extraordinary talented cast of seven female dancers speaks to feminine magic and lost ritualistic practices. Wednesday July 17 – Saturday July 20. 305 Queen St, Auckland. To book tickets, visit Qtheatre.co.nz

Reb Fountain at Pah Homestead
This absolutely superb vocalist blew us away with performances earlier this year with Finn Andrews of The Veils where audiences were treated to new material off her long-awaited third and self-titled album, due for release in September. Reb returns to home turf after continuing to tour with Finn Andrews overseas to perform an intimate show at Pah Homestead. Sunday July 21, 7pm-10pm. 72 Hillsborough Road, Hillsborough. Tickets $30 aTickettailor.com

Coffee Pen is hosting a market day to celebrate local makers who will each donate five per cent of sales to Auckland City Mission. Plus, there's treats. Photos / Supplied

Little Market at Coffee Pen
Eden Terrace cafe Coffee Pen is hosting a market day to celebrate local makers who will each donate five per cent of sales to Auckland City Mission. They include Beach Brains, Klay, Ophelia Mikkelson, Godmother X Harry Were, Penny Sage, Petley, Thea Ceramics, Walk in The Park and more. Children’s artwork from Cloud Workshop and a series of artworks from John Reynolds will also be for sale with proceeds donated to Cloud Workshop, an organisation that uses art workshops to help bereaved children. Fresh produce and honey from OMG will also be on sale and Tatsuya from Pasture will be cooking with it. Sunday July 21, 10am to 2pm. 6 Basque Rd, Eden Terrace. 

Paris Butter at Deadshot
Save room on late Sunday evening for treats from Paris Butter's one-night-only pop-up at Deadshot Bar in Ponsonby. Book in for six cocktails matched with six snacks through Drink@deadshot.co.nzSunday 21 July, from 9pm. 45 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

