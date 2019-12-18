Watch Love Actually On The Big Screen & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Whammy Bar, Wine Cellar & 95bFM XMAS

Whammy Bar and Wine Cellar will have local talent on the stage this weekend as the music venues team up with bFM for a Christmas party. The alternative line-up includes Dick Move, The Elegant World, Samuel Harmony, and more.

$10 on the door or $5 with a can for the Auckland City Mission. Saturday December 21, 8pm-1am. 183 Karangahape Rd, City

Basement Theatre Closing Night Party

The Basement celebrates a year of theatre, shows, and laughs with the final Christmas show, A Frickin Dangerous Space-mas, of the silly season followed by a performance from Boycrush from 10.30pm. Book in for final tickets or swing by later for a boogie. Friday December 20, 8.30-11.30pm. Lower Greys Ave, City

Love Actually at Silo

Watch Hugh Grant dance to Jump (For My Love) on the big screen at Silo Park. The ultimate Christmas flick kicks off the summer season of Silo Cinema. Friday December 20, 5-11pm. Cnr Beaumont and Jellicoe St, City

Sol3 Mio Christmas Show at The Civic

Making Christmas carols bearable, if not magnificent, is New Zealand musical trio Sol3 Mio's Christmas show. The trio will perform a selection of carols and favourites from their repertoire, plus special guest appearances, at The Civic. Sunday December 22, 7.30-9pm. Cnr Queen St and Wellesley St West, City. Ticketmaster.co.nz

Christmas Market at St Kevins Arcade

Tick off the last of your Christmas pressie list with something local, vintage, sustainable or arty picked up at the St Kevins Arcade Market. Surrounding stores will be open late too. Thursday December 19, 5-8pm. 179-183 Karangahape Rd, City

Good Dog Bad Dog Green House pop-up

It's your last chance to get along The Greenhouse in Ponsonby for hotdogs, music and a fun night. The Daily Bread pop-up site on the ground floor of The Greenhouse apartment complex is hosting Good Dog Bad Dog (moving into Commercial Bay 2020) and they will have their signature dogs, with one vege option, on offer, alongside drinks by Orphans Kitchen. Music to groove to aswell. $20 on the door includes a beersie and hotdog. Friday December 20, 4pm-late. 16 Williamson Ave, Grey Lynn

Christmas Markets at Victoria Park Market

The final Vic Park Market wraps up on Thursday including festival lighting, food trucks, Santa's grotto and craft stalls. There are also restaurants in the area if you feel like a sit-down dinner. Thursday December 19, 5-9pm. 210 Victoria St West, City

Dessert haven is holding a Christmas-inspired chocolate tasting menu. Photo / Supplied

Miann Chocolate Tasting Menu

'Tis the season for indulgence and Miann has sweet tooths covered. The chocolate haven's Morningside location is serving seven courses of chocolate desserts inspired by Christmas. All courses use Miann house-made chocolate sourced from seven different origins. $60pp. To buy tickets email reservations@miann.co.nz. Thursday December 19 - Friday December 20, 6.45-8.30pm. 14 McDonald St, Morningside



À Table! at Bar Céleste

Bar Céleste is pairing up with Platform Store for an end of year bash with tunes from Adornolife, special sharing items of fried chicken and caviar with crème fraiche and chive dip, specials on natural wine and champagne. Saturday December 21, from 9pm-late. 146 Karangahape Rd, City

Found/Made Market at Urbanaut Brewing Co

Still stuck for pressie ideas? Find pre-loved clothing, pop culture toys and posters, comics, ceramics, flowers, and handmade jewellery on offer at this market. There's also tasty ramen from Miso-ra. Sunday December 22, 12-4pm. 597 New North Rd, Kingsland