Splore Festival & More Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Kāhui Collective Pop Up Shop

Five Māori fashion designers are presenting an exciting pop-up store in Britomart that opens this week. Browse and buy collections from designers including Kiri Nathan, Nichola Te Kiri, Campbell Luke, Adrienne Whitewood, J’AKE and Mitchell Vincent Collection. Open now for the next month. 52 Tyler St, Britomart

Hyderabad Hotel's Pet Nat Party

The Satya and Garage Project pop-up Hyderabad Hotel in Ponsonby is rolling out the first of its summer-planned events this weekend. On offer will be pet nats (naturally sparkling wines) from Garage Project's range by the glass and bottle, with an afternoon DJ and possibly a paddling pool. Plus a menu special of curry-buttered barbecue corn on the cob. Friday February 21-Sunday February 23. 42 Pollen St, Grey Lynn

Splore Festival

Don't forget to pack your most glittering get-up if you're heading along to Splore. The three-day festival, on this weekend from Friday to Sunday at Tapapakanga Regional Park, attracts more than 8000 people with an eclectic lineup of performers. This year's lineup includes international musicians The Illustrious Blacks, Brass Against, The Parov Stelar Band and Kate Tempest. Friday February 21-Sunday February 23. Tapapakanga Regional Park

The Hunting Lodge Brazilian Carnival

The Hunting Lodge restaurant and winery in Waimauku will celebrate Brazilian culture this Saturday with a colourful day out complete with live Brazilian music. Gear up for some Samba dancing with one of the traditional Brazilian cocktails on offer. It's free entry and attendees are encouraged to dress in their brightest outfit. Saturday February 22, 3.30pm-7.30pm. 305-307 Waikoukou Valley Road, Kumeu

Sour Beer Showcase

Beer trends have turned sour over recent years, with new and exciting brews favouring a tart, acidic taste. Fine Wine Delivery's Mt Wellington flagship is hosting a day of testing from local sour producers including Deep Creek Brewing, Garage Project, Sawmill Brewing, Urbanaut, Behemoth and more. Saturday February 22, 1pm. 42 Lunn Ave, Mt Wellington

Confidence Man at Galatos

Brisbane's electro-pop band Confidence Man will have you dancing on Thursday night with an upbeat gig at Galatos. They've been busy playing the summer festival circuit including a spot at Glastonbury. Get there early to catch rising Auckland duo Imugi and Auckland-based DJ Teto. Tickets from Galatos.co.nz. Thursday February 20, from 8pm. 17 Galatos St, City

Williams Eatery X Fitness All Together

Although now closed for dinner, Williams is back open for the next three Friday evenings for a special shindig. There are favourites back on the menu such as handmade pasta and fried chicken along with Aperol spritz, natural wine, beers plus DJ tunes. February 21- March 6, from 5pm. 85 Daldy St, Wynyard Quarter

Sri Lankan Food Fair 2020

Head along to Mount Albert for a taste of Sri Lankan cuisine this weekend. On the menu is kottu rotti along with other vegetable-led Sri Lankan dishes, drinks and traditional sweets. There will be face painting and henna too. Saturday February 22. Onehunga Bay Reserve