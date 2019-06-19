Designer Clothing Pop-Ups Galore & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Hej Hej Pop-up

Pick up some new collection pieces at local linen label Hej Hej's pop-up at Endemic World in Ponsonby. Monday June 17 – Sunday June 23, 10am-5pm. 62 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Return Season: Alice Snedden - Absolute Monster

Comedian Alice Snedden returns with hilarity this weekend to the Basement with her Comedy Festival hit show Absolute Monster. If you missed out first time around, get in quick to nab a ticket. Alice was nominated for Best Newcomer at the New Zealand International Comedy Festival 2017, she was also a 2018 Billy T nominee. Thursday June 20, 7.30-8.30pm. Basement Theatre, Lower Greys Ave. Tickets $22-$25 at Basementtheatre.co.nz

Negroni Week: A Drink for Your Cause

While excessive drinking is never encouraged, Auckland's annual Negroni Week marks an occasion for another round. The annual event will see participating bars and restaurants around New Zealand making their own versions, with all proceeds from every Negroni sold going to a chosen charity. It's also the iconic drink's 100th birthday this year, so all the more reason to say bottoms up. Last year, over $500k was raised in Auckland. Monday June 24 – Sunday June 30. To find participating venues near you, visit Negroniweek.com

We spy plenty of reasons to cosy up with a negroni or two this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Odettes Negroni Week Pre-Party

Odettes Eatery is hosting an aperitivo party to kick off Negroni Week and celebrate 100 years of the iconic Negroni cocktail. There will be music by DJ Jaimie Haines, an aerial performance by Aracnation and cocktails by Campari. The restaurant will be supporting the Starship Foundation by donating $5 from every Negroni sold from their special Negroni Week menu. Friday June 21, 4:30pm-6:30pm. 90 Wellesley St West, City

Stolen Girlfriends Club Sample Sale

Stolen is promising its best sample sale yet with most clothing and jewellery under $150. Get in early to score one-off T-shirt prints and special archive styles. With a show announced at New Zealand Fashion Week in August, it could be the perfect thing to wear. Saturday June 22 – Sunday June 23, 9am-5pm. Reload & Smoke HQ, 51 Mackelvie St, Ponsonby

Takapuna's Winter Lights Festival

Taka locals will be treated to a light displays on Saturday night as part of Takapuna's Winter Lights Festival to celebrate the beginning of Matariki. Rug up to walk through Hurstmere Green for LED light displays, light projections, glow-in-the-dark art, and live music. Bonus, there's snacks with Double Dutch Fries and free hot chocolate to keep toasty. Saturday June 29, 5.30-8.30pm. Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna

Racing at Whammy Bar

Always delivering a great gig, Auckland rockers Racing will play Whammy Bar on Saturday night with Dirty Pixels and Mini Simmons on the bill too. Saturday June 22, 9pm-12am. 183 Karangahape Rd, City. Tickets $20 at Banishedmusic.com

Dine Dunedin

Dunedin will be treated to special dining experiences over the next 16 days courtesy of a new festival, Dine Dunedin. Kicking off this Friday, Dunedin restaurants and cafes will have special menus, from haggis toasties to four-course dessert menus. There's also a dinner in a castle up for grabs and degustation menus focusing on local seafood and rescued food. Friday June 21 – Friday July 19.

The Truman Show

The Hollywood Avondale is taking us straight back to high school English class with a screening of The Truman Show on Sunday afternoon. A classic flick, but please don't make us write another essay. Sunday June 23, from 2pm. 20 St. Georges Rd, Avondale. Tickets $10-$15 at Ticketing.oz.veezi.com

Ponsonby Social Club Market Day

Jaimie Webster Haines will be clearing out her wardrobe for a special market day at Ponsonby Social Club. Find designer pieces, vintage clothing and second-hand bargains plus collectables and vintage vinyl from Jaimie's hubby Nathan Haines. Nathan and others will be spinning some tunes, and there's also beer on tap, a pop-up food menu. Saturday June 22, 11am-4pm. 152 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

Winter Solstice Night Market

La Cigale French Market is putting on a food truck feast to celebrate the longest night of the year. Choose dinner from the likes of Double Dutch Fries, The Rolling Pin or Judge Bao. Then finish the evening off with a crepe or a scoop of gelato and (another) glass of mulled wine. Thursday June 20, 5-9pm. 69 St Georges Bay Rd, Parnell