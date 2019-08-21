Bold Moves Ballet Debuts & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Jordan Rakei

The New Zealand-born, Australia-raised vocalist, instrumentalist and producer is on his way back from living in London and touring globally to refresh his Kiwi roots. Jordan will perform his latest album, Origin, which tackles our modern obsession with technology in both Auckland and Wellington. Auckland's Powerstation on August 23 and at Wellington's San Fran on August 24. Tickets from Aaaticketing.co.nz

READ: Jordan Rakei Has A Message For The Future On His New Album

We Will Rock You at Bruce Mason Centre

If you loved the Bryan Singer directed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, don't miss even more Queen on the big stage. The smash-hit West End musical We Will Rock You returns to Auckland for a season in August and September. August 20 – September 7. The Promenade, Takapuna. Tickets at Aucklandlive.co.nz

RNZB Bold Moves at ASB Theatre

This colourful dance show brings to the stage George Balanchine’s iconic Serenade, along with works by choreographers William Forsythe and Andrea Schermoly. The piece sees 26 dancers transported by Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, moving in sweeping patterns through time and space. August 23 – August 25. Aotea Centre, CBD. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Soft 'n' Hard at Q Theatre

Husband and wife duo Jo Randerson and Thomas LaHood stage an hour of "wild, courageous" comic theatre that combines clowning, authentic awkwardness, and the vulnerability of their 10 years of marriage to delve into the difficulties of gender construct. Settle in for a show that will keep you guessing. August 20 – August 24. 305 Queen St, CBD. Tickets at Qtheatre.co.nz

Time Out's Poetry Showcase

Time Out's annual showcase of local poets will hear from some new and diverse voices in the industry, and it's a chance to meet some new like-minded friends. A $5 donation will get you in the door, plus a cool zine, and snacks. BYO wine and beer. This year's line up includes Vanessa Crofskey, Jeffrey Paparoa Holman, Simone Kaho, Cait Kneller, and Courtney Sina Meredith. Friday August 23, 6.30-8pm. 432 Mt Eden Rd, Mt Eden

La Fuente Wine & Mezcal X Urbanaut Brewing Co.

Fried chicken and beer is on the menu at La Fuente Wine & Mezcal every Saturday afternoon in August. The mezcal bar is matching their signature fried wings with a selection of fresh brews from Urbanaut Brewing Co. Saturday August 24, 5-10pm. Snickel Lane, 23 Commerce St, CBD

Nathan Haines at The Civic

Start Saturday night with some quality sounds from New Zealand's biggest-selling jazz artist Nathan Haines who will perform his debut album Shift Left with a live band. The evening of esteemed music will be performed in The Civic so it's bound to be an extra special treat. Saturday August 24, 7-10pm. Cnr of Queen Street &, Wellesley St W. Tickets from Livenation.co.nz

Avantdale Bowling Club at The Powerstation

Tom Scott's jazz-inspired hip-hop project Avantdale Bowling Club will perform a one-off show at Auckland's Powerstation on Saturday. Judging by the fact the gig is now sold-out, fans have been waiting to hear it. Saturday August 24. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace