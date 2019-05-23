Shop 'Til You Drop This Weekend & Other Fun Things To Do

MUSIC



• Auckland band Créme Jéan will hold an album release party at The Wine Cellar this Friday night. May 24, 9am-1pm. Tickets at Undertheradar.co.nz. St Kevin's Arcade, 183 Karangahape Rd

Auckland band Créme Jéan will play at The Wine Cellar. Photo / Supplied

• American folk rock act Sun Kil Moon will play a two-and-a-half-hour set at The Tuning Fork this Friday (followed by a show the next night at San Fran in Wellington). May 25. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz. 42-80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell

SHOP

• Trelise Cooper will hold a Design Room Sale in the brand's Newmarket workroom. Find past-season pieces, samples and overseas media ranges. May 24-25, 8am-4pm. 8 Lion Place, Newmarket



Kowtow will hold an archive sale at Flying Fish. Photo / Supplied

• Shop sustainable samples and end of season stock at Kowtow's Archive Sale at Flying Fish with up 80 per cent off on a range of sizes. May 25 – May 26, 9am-4pm. 230 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

• Ponsonby Central will hold a designer pop-up featuring local emerging labels ISBIM, Courtney Pellow and BTEE. May 20-26, 11am-9pm. 136 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby

DINING OUT



• Award-winning Adelaide restaurant Africola and Ochota Barrels vineyard will host a one-off dining event at The Grill. Africola is known for its bold South African barbecue cuisine and vibrant art-filled dining room. The four-course menu will be created by celebrated Chef Duncan Welgemoed of Africola, joined by The Grill’s Sean Connolly. The menu will be matched with wines from Ochota Barrels, poured on the night by winemaker and co-owner Taras Ochota. The winery is renowned for its naturally-made wines and minimalist approach. May 25, 6.30pm. $180pp includes four-course menu with matching wines. Book at reservations@thegrillnz.co.nz or 09 363 7067. The Grill, 90 Federal St

Enjoy a unique Chocolate and Tea Tasting at Monday's. Photo / Supplied

• Enjoy a unique Chocolate and Tea Tasting hosted by The Dessert Experience at Mondays on Saturday afternoon. New Zealand made organic teas will match exotic and interesting chocolates from around the world. May 25, 1pm-3pm. Tickets at Thedessertexperience.co.nz. 503b New North Rd, Kingsland

• Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen’s annual two-day Hot Sauce Festival is spicing up the end of May. New Zealand’s top hot sauce brands will present their most fiery condiments to taste and take home, plus you can enter your own in the home-made hot sauce competition. The event ends with the 2019 NZ Chilli Eating Champs where competitors take on the world’s hottest chilli, the Carolina Reaper. May 25-26, 12pm-6pm. 7 Sale St Freemans Bay. Tickets at Eventfinda.co.nz

CULTURE

• Find an inspiring line-up at free event Soapbox Studios which celebrates creative Aucklanders and themes of women’s suffrage. The day will hear from spoken word artist Grace Iwashita-Taylor, poet and playwright Courtney Sina Meredith, live artist Julia Croft, poet Rose Northey, and writer Dione Joseph who will all perform on Takapuna’s newest artwork 'Soapbox'. 'The new platform of public art has been designed by artists with Jasmax. May 25, 11am-1pm. Killarney Park, Takapuna

• Hollywood Avondale will screen classic flick Casablanca this Sunday night. May 26, 5pm. Tickets at Ticketing.oz.veezi.com. 20 St. Georges Rd, Avondale

• Don't miss the last laughs in the final weeks of the NZ Comedy Festival. Highlights this weekend include James Mustapic's 'The Blair Witch Projector' and Melanie Bracewell's 'The Rumours Are True' both showing at Q. May 23-25. Tickets at Comedyfestival.co.nz. 305 Queen Street

View the final days of exhibition 'Layover' at Artspace. Photo / Supplied

• Check out the last showing of 'Layover', the latest exhibition in a continuing series at Artspace. The work includes two new commissions from Louisa Afoa and Edith Amituanai which explores "ideas of transnationalism, notions of home and ancestral practices". 25 May. 300 Karangahape Rd, Newton

• Off the back of strict abortion legislation in the States, a rally Girls Just Wanna Have Fundamental Human Rights will take place at Aotea Square this Saturday. May 25, 12pm. 291-297 Queen St, City



• Palace Dance Studio will hold a Comedy Hypnotist Event to raise funds for the Royal Family Company. Free to attend with donations. 26 May, 2pm. 8 Station Rd, Penrose

