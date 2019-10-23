Whammy's Annual Music Fest & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Clay Preview Evening

If you're sticking around Auckland for the long weekend, check out this exciting dining pop-up on Saturday night. The team behind Clay, a soon-to-be opening natural wine bar on Karangahape Road, are hosting a preview evening down the road from their K Road site at Coffee Supreme shared workspace Chairs. The menu includes dishes like kahawai crudo with soy butter, porchetta with anchovy mayo and bitter greens and panacotta with loquats, with a selection of natural wines. Stay tuned for the official opening at 366 Karangahape Road. For updates, follow @clay_366krd. Saturday October 26, from 5pm. 376 Great North Rd

Alice Berry Exhibition

Vibrant, textural colours reminiscent of warm evenings in Samoa are the inspiration behind artist Alice Berry’s latest body of work, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Insect life and the intoxicating sweet smell of tropical flowers add to Alice’s memory of her travels to the islands. These reference points inform her 20 paintings which are a wonderfully abstract look at how, in an age of constant photo taking, sometimes the best travel images are the ones that live on in the mind. A Midsummer Night’s Dream by Alice Berry is on display at Endemicworld gallery. October 24 - November 3. 62 Ponsonby Rd, Grey Lynn. Endemicworld.com

Whammy Fest

Whammy's annual two-night gig spectacular is back this weekend. There's more than 20 bands playing on three stages ranging from all genres. Don't miss sets from CHAII, Ben Woods, Hans Pucket, Holly Afoa, and more. October 25 - October 26. St Kevins Arcade, Karangahape Rd. Tickets $30 at Undertheradar.co.nz

My Kai My Heritage

As part of the Tuia 250 commemorations, food truck collective Puna Kai will be cooking up a menu of Māori and Polynesian delicacies at the viaduct. The event is free to attend and hosted by the Auckland Council. October 25 - October 28. Te Wero Island, Eastern Viaduct

Jojo Rabbit

Don't miss the latest film from director Taika Waititi which combines his signature humour in the World War II satire. It stars Rebel Wilson, Scarlett Johansson, and New Zealand's Thomasin McKenzie. In cinemas from Thursday October 24.

Mophead Book Launch at Unity Books

Celebrate the release of Mophead — a graphic memoir of growing up Pasifika in New Zealand, written and illustrated by Poet Laureate, Selina Tusitala Marsh. Thursday October 24, 6-8pm. 19 High St, Auckland

Flamingo Pier at Las Vegas

It's the last weekend of Flamingo Pier's latest eight week DJ residency with Frank Booker, PLEASURE!, at Las Vegas Club. This Friday includes a special guest, London DJ and label owner Miles Cleret of Soundway Records. Friday October 25, 10pm-4am. 339 Karangahape Rd, City. Tickets $10 for early bird, $15 online GA, $20 on the door at Pleasuredance.eventbrite.co.nz

