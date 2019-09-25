The Goldfinch Hits Cinemas & Other Things To Do This Weekend

The Farm at Cape Kidnappers Design Weekend

Whisk yourself away for an inspiring weekend of beauty, style, gardens and design at The Farm at Cape Kidnappers in Hawke’s Bay. The special package of a two nights’ stay in suite accommodation will be hosted by garden designer Paul Bangay and interior designer Thomas Hamel. Highlights include a Friday night welcome cocktail with hosts, presentations from Paul Bangay and Thomas Hamel, and a tasting menu dinner on Saturday night from head chef James Honore, with wines to match from Craggy Range. Guests can also enjoy unlimited green teas or a spa treatment. Friday September 27– Sunday September 29. The Farm at Cape Kidnappers. $1800 per person, based on double occupancy. Visit Robertsonlodges.com

New Zealand Fashion Week Gala

There's still time to grab tickets to the most glamorous night of the year, The General Capital Presents: New Zealand Fashion Week Gala with Elle Macpherson, in association with Viva. The black-tie event features a keynote address from supermodel Elle Macpherson, along with catwalk shows and an installation from some of the country's most prominent fashion designers. You'll also enjoy a four-course dinner with premium wine and beer among the fashionable festivities. Friday September 28. SkyCity Convention Centre. Single seats from $195+gst, tables of 10 also available. Visit Ducoevents.com

The Goldfinch

Fans of Donna Tartt’s Pulitzer prize-winning novel The Goldfinch won't want to miss the film, even just to sit back and judge whether the adaptation, which condenses 784 globetrotting pages, has done it justice. Opens Thursday September 26. In cinemas nationwide

Nature Baby Little Market

Good news for those in the market for quality babywear, Nature Baby will have its organic everyday essentials at special prices this weekend. Find little clothing, sleepwear and bedding at up to 50 per cent off. Thursday September 27 – Sunday September 29. 18 Normanby Rd, Mt Eden

Dumpling Workshop at New Flavour

What better way to celebrate Chinese Language Week than with a class at everyone's favourite dumpling house? The free workshop will take you through making dumpling wrappers, fillings and traditional preparation methods. Best of all, you'll get to sample your efforts at the end. Saturday September 28. 537 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden. Visit Nzclw.com

Cinema Italiano Festival at Bridgeway Cinema

Those with a fondness for Italian or foreign cinema will find lots to love — and watch — at Cinema Italiano Festival which began its seven month, 15 venue tour of New Zealand in June. This year's programme includes director Gabriele Muccino’s impressive ensemble piece A Casa Tutti Bene / There’s No Place Like Home and Dogman from one of Italy’s most exciting filmmakers Matteo Garrone, to Fellini’s remastered classic 8½ and Alessandro Genovesi’s lively comedy Puio Baciare Lo Sposo / My Big Gay Italian Wedding. Until Monday September 30. 122 Queen St, Northcote. Visit Cinemaitalianonz.com

Troy Kingi at The Tuning Fork

Kerikeri singer, songwriter and actor Troy Kingi hits the road with his critically acclaimed album Holy Colony Buring Acres. The album explores issues facing Indigenous people all around the world. Thursday September 26, 7.30–10.30pm. 42-80 Mahuhu Crescent, Parnell. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Ruel at Shed 10

Sixteen-year-old Sydney boy Ruel Vincent Van Dijk, who goes by the stage name Ruel, has rocketed to fame with hits Painkiller, Younger, and Dazed & Confused. Earlier this year, Ruel became the youngest male artist to sell out Sydney’s iconic Opera House — twice. And he's set to perform his highly anticipated sophomore EP Free Time at Shed 10 this weekend. Saturday September 28, 7.30-11pm. 89 Quay St, City. Tickets at Livenation.co.nz

Spring Markets in Takapuna

Fuse markets is kicking off its spring edition with plenty of local creatives exhibiting fashion, florals, food and more. Entry is free or a gold coin donation for the NZ Mental Health Foundation. Saturday September 28, 10am-4pm. 40 Hurstmere Rd, Takapuna