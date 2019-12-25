A Boxing Day Party, Music Gigs Galore & More Fun Things To Do

Plus plenty more to keep summer vibes going

Skip the hell-ish shopping on Boxing Day and go to this music gig at Pah Homestead instead. Photo / Supplied
Thursday Dec. 26, 2019

Marlin's Dreaming at Piha Bowling Club 
Dunedin groovers Marlin's Dreaming are kicking off a summer tour celebrating their new full-length LP, Quotidian, set to be released in 2020. Take a trip to Piha to hear old favourites and some new tunes. Saturday December 28, 8.30-11pm. 21 Seaview Rd, The Domain, Piha. Tickets at Banishedmusic.com

Hidden Valley Festival in Matakana
Drum and bass fans can get their fix even before New Year's Eve at Hidden Valley Festival. The afternoon till late gig includes Wilkinson ft. MC Ad Apt, What So Not, Chris Lake, Culture Shock, Sachi and more. Friday December 27, 4-11pm. Matakana Country Park, 1151 Leigh Rd, Matakana. Tickets at Eventbrite.co.nz

Eggfest! With Fleetmac Wood, Racing & More at Eggsentric Cafe
A rocking summer line-up will perform in Whitianga's charming Eggsentric Cafe including Fleetmac Wood, Racing, Marlin's Dreaming and Glass Vaults. Go for dinner and bevvies, stay for the music. Sunday December 29, 6-11.30pm. Purangi Rd 1049, Flaxmill Bay, Whitianga. Tickets at Tickettailor.com

Years Gone By Boxing Day Party at Pah Homestead
If you're stuck in Auckland, Years Gone By is putting on a special Boxing Day gig at the picturesque Pah Homestead. Hear summer beats from Christoph El Truento, Frank Booker, Soraya, Haz Beats, Tom Scott and more. Even better, Five Boroughs will be on-site cooking up a Lebanese barbecue. Thursday December 26, 2-10pm. 72 Hillsborough Rd, Hillsborough. Tickets at Yearsgoneby.net

Drax Project at Coroglen Tavern
Kiwi pop sensations Drax Project will provide the summer tunes at Coroglen Tavern. Get there early to see hip hop newcomers eleven7four warming up the stage. Sunday December 29, 7.30-11pm. 1937 Tairua Whitianga Rd, Coroglen. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Much Ado About Nothing
The Pop-up Globe summer season had kicked off with all the Shakespeare you could want. For those who like comedy, Shakespeare’s hilarious Much Ado About Nothing plays this weekend. Friday December 27, 7.30-10.15pm. 100 Ascot Ave, Ellerslie. Tickets at Popupglobe.co.nz

