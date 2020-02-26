The World's Best Nature Photography & More Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition

Discover the world's best nature photography now on display at the Auckland Museum. Direct from London, the exciting exhibition features over 100 new images of the animal kingdom taken all over the world. With all images illuminated in glorious detail, it's a must-see in person. Free with Museum entry. February 28 - May 10. Auaha Atea Nui Special Exhibition Hall, Auckland Museum

Beacon Festival X Celeste

If you're in the mood for some late-night burgers and beats head along to Bar Celeste this Saturday. The K Rd French neo-bistro (known for keeping its doors open late and the Whitney Houston pumping) is hosting a teaser evening of electronic music festival Beacon Festival at Queens Wharf on March 14. The late-night party will have a few DJs on the festival's line-up including Auckland-based DJ K2K playing tunes and will serve some of the tasty snacks appearing at Beacon by Bar Celeste and Wellington's Five Boroughs. Saturday February 29, 8pm-late. 146 Karangahape Rd

Vodafone Derby Day kicks off with fabulous racing fashion this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Vodafone Derby Day

Fabulous racing fashion is set to descend on Ellerslie Racecourse for Vodafone Derby Day as part of Auckland Cup Week. Alongside all the racing at the annual event — including the $1 million for the winning horse — is the national fashions in the field final — The Ned Prix de Fashion. Tickets from Ellerslie.co.nz. Saturday Feb 29, from 11am. 100 Ascot Ave, Remuera

St Heliers Beach Clean Up

If you've got a spare afternoon on Sunday then lend a hand by helping to clean up rubbish on St Heliers Beach this weekend. The event organised by fashion label Maggie Marilyn will meet by the playground for an hour of clean-up, and followed by a vege-friendly barbecue. Some gloves and reusable collection bags will be provided but it's best to BYO. Sunday March 1, 4pm. St Heliers Beach

Reb Fountain at Cornwall Park

Don't miss a perfect summer treat this weekend when New Zealand singer-songwriter Reb Fountain performs a free gig in Cornwall Park. Reb will take over the Band Rotunda stage on Saturday evening to perform her catalogue of noir punk-folk style tunes including her latest release, Samson. Pack a picnic and get there early to nab a close spot and settle in for a brilliant outdoor evening. Saturday February 29, 5pm-7pm. Cornwall Park, Green Lane West, Epsom

Urban Polo Christchurch

The event of the summer kicks off in Christchurch this weekend with the Lexus Urban Polo. The party takes over Hagley Park with all the polo action alongside live music and entertainment, and pop-up food and drink stalls. Plus VIP Champagne Lawn tickets available. For more details visit, Urbanpolo.co.nz. Book tickets at Eventbrite.co.nz. Saturday February 29. North Hagley Park, 14 Riccarton Avenue, Christchurch.

Open Air Cinema Christchurch

The summer season of outdoor cinema continues in Christchurch with flicks on the line-up this weekend including Frozen, and The Gentlemen. For all cinema events, visit Openaircinemas.com.au