Homegrown Music, A Burger Pop-Up, & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Benee at the Powerstation

Since releasing her pop tune Soaked in September last year, 19-year-old singer Benee has rocketed on the scene, landing spots at The Others Way, Laneway Festival and a supporting slot for Lily Allen. Off the back of a tour to Europe, the UK and USA in June and latest single, Evil Spider, Benee will perform at The Powerstation on Friday. Benee will also be celebrating the release of her debut EP Fire on Marzz on Friday, which fans are sure to hear from on the night. Friday June 28, 8-11pm. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

Tea Ceremony at East West Yoga

Wind down before the weekend with a special tea ceremony at East West Yoga with Sam Gibb from Cloud Hidden Tea. The practice aims to support connection, stillness, and gentle meditation. Friday June 28, 7.30pm. 26a Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. Tickets $25 at Eastwest.co.nz

Former Wellington burger maestros Five Boroughs are taking over Ponsonby Social Club this weekend. Photo / Supplied

Five Boroughs Burger Pop-Up

Fans of Wellington's American diner Five Boroughs will be satisfied this weekend with the former Cuba St favourite taking over Ponsonby Social Club until Sunday. The classic menu will have three burgers, fried chicken, and sides. Burgers are available until sold out so grab em' quick. Tuesday June 25 – Saturday June 29, 5pm-late. 152 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby



The Wizard Of Oz

Be off to see this wizard this Sunday at The Hollywood Avondale which will screen one of the most beloved films of all time. Sunday June 30, 5pm. 20 St Georges Rd, Avondale

Mitch James at The Powerstation

Kiwi chart-topper Mitch James will return from playing sold-out shows in the UK (he now shares a booking agent with Ed Sheeran) to kick off his biggest headline tour around New Zealand. Since releasing his hit debut single, 21, Mitch has opened for Ed Sheeran on his sell-out stadium tour and been nominated for best pop artist at the New Zealand Music Awards. Catch him at The Powerstation on Saturday. Saturday June 29, 7-11pm. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets $35 - $45 at Aaaticketing.co.nz

Free Matariki Concert

Britomart is kicking off Friday with a free concert from Troy Kingi, Dennis Marsh, Rob Ruha, and The Koi Boys in Takutai Square. To accompany the Kiwi tunes, chef Rewi Spraggon and his team from The Māori Kitchen will be serving hāngi, including Rewi’s famous pies. Friday June 28, from 6pm. Takutai Square, Britomart

The Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover

We can’t wait to feast our way through all the cheesy treats on the menu for The Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover. Now in its second year, 50 eateries from Lowbrow to Lovebucket will serve a signature toasted sandwich from now until the end of August. Plus, in a toastie tour first participating eateries will be judged on their creations with Joe McClure from McClure’s Pickles making the final bite in judging and naming the winner as Best New Zealand Toastie. Now until August 31. For all participating eateries visit Toastietakeover.com