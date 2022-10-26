Go To A Pacific-Run Pop-Up & More Good Things For The Weekend

Papa Clothing's Dee shirt and Buffet pants. Photo / Apela Bell

Take home something sustainable from a Pacific-run pop-up

A new wave of Pacific-run clothing company label Papa Clothing is coming to a pop-up in Onehunga's Wheke Fortress Art Centre. All clothing is designed and made in Aotearoa from natural fibres. The pop-up opens on Friday and will run until Sunday, with the line available on Papaclothing.co.nz from Monday.

Learn about sustainable solutions

As part of MOTAT's Switch Up: Sustainable Solutions exhibition, Liam patterns, which are made from leftover newsprint reel cutoff from NZME, are being featured among the future-focused showcase of 15 sustainable New Zealand business initiatives.

“Tamariki and rangatahi tell us that climate change is the number one issue they are concerned about. As a science and technology museum, it’s important we respond to that need and what better way to do this than by surrounding ourselves with brilliant people who are out there leading the way with viable, sustainable solutions,” says MOTAT’s museum experience general manager, Sally Manuireva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RUBY (@rubytakessnaps)

Attend a commemoration for Iranian women's fight for freedom

A women-only event is being held this Sunday in global solidarity with Iranian women. Join guest speakers Kerrin Leoni, Green MP Golriz Ghahraman, Dr Lida Ayoubi, Danika Revell and Dr Samira Ghoreishi as the voices of the community directly impacted by the regime explore the situation in Iran. The event will run from 3pm to 5pm at Auckland's Pioneer Womens Memorial Hall. Find out more here.

See a film

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Women King hits the big screen today. The historical epic is inspired by Dahomey, a kingdom in West Africa that rose to significance in the 17th to 19th centuries. The story follows the Agojie, an all-female warrior unit that protected the kingdom during this time. Tickets are available from Eventcinemas.co.nz

Back a crowdfunded Pasifika-led project

Popular crowdfunding campaign Boosted x Moana is back this month with 20 Pasifika-led projects in need of funding. The Arts Foundation Te Tumu Toi’s crowdfunding platform Boosted has allowed arts projects to come to fruition through their 'all or nothing' funding model. Projects must reach their funding goals by the set due dates, otherwise, donations are refunded to their supporters. Campaigns have until November 17 to reach their goals, so head over to Boosted.org.nz and show your support.

Take a moment of peace and quiet

Tāmaki Makaurau-based artist Carl Green is displaying his Tulip Portraits collection at Freemans Bay's Allpress Studio, starting November 2. The photographic sequence records the ageing of a series of tulips over 30 days, as photographed in Green's studio. He invites viewers to take a moment with each image, hoping that the series cultivates moments of peace and quietness. There will be a talk held by Green on Saturday, November 12, at 11am. Find out more information here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carl Green (@carlgreenartist)

Taste some of New Zealand's finest wines

Celebrate New Zealand wine in Auckland Shed 10 this weekend, and join fellow food and wine lovers in the festivities. Wine tasting, talks from experts and food will all be on offer, with options to upgrade tickets to enjoy masterclasses with wine experts. Over 60 wineries will be participating in the event, which runs this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at Winetopia.co.nz

Attend a secret outdoor movie screening

If you're looking for a red carpet experience, pick up tickets for the Piper Heidsieck Secret Cinema. Toted as the "grandest garden party of the year", the secret event will only have its Auckland location and "outstanding film classic" revealed near the date of screening in November. Guests are given a glass of Piper Heidsieck Champagne and popcorn on arrival. Not much can be revealed at this time, but find out a little more at Eventbrite.co.nz

Drink at an izakaya

For just three months, Boxer — from the team at Pasture — has been transformed into a 15-seat izakaya drinking den. An izakaya is a relaxed Japanese bar — the word translates as “eat drink place” — where you can drink and snack. The a la carte menu will include yakitori duck hearts, eel and wagyu, lobster thermidor and clay pots to share, and dishes have cocktails to match, created by bartender Phil Spector (ex Scout in London, the acclaimed sustainability-focused bar that Covid put paid to in 2021). A small number of walk-ins are available, but reservations are recommended. Boxerakl.com

Get spooked

Academy Cinemas are hosting a spooky movie marathon, Halloween Mystery Marathon: Beyond The Spirit Realm. Strap in and watch eight curated films themed with clairvoyants and telekinesis. The marathon starts at 9am, October 30, and ends at 2am on Halloween. 15-minute intermissions are held between each film to stretch your legs, and a long break is allocated for dinner. Tickets are available via Academycinemas.co.nz

BOOK AHEAD

Go to WOMAD

WOMAD, one of Aotearoa’s most beautiful festivals, is back with an exciting mix of world music and dance. Set in Taranaki’s stunning amphitheatre, the tree-lined Bowl of Brooklands, lucky ticket holders will not only get to groove out to local acts such as Fly My Pretties and the Avantdale Bowling Club, but this year international visitors include the award-winning Zambian singer/rapper Sampa the Great, Sengalese superstars Youssou N’Dour and Le Super Étoile de Dakar, plus the soulful R&B singer Deva Mahal. The three-day festival is a celebration not just of music, but of food, art and the many cultures that enrich our world. WOMAD, March 17-19. For more details, visit Womad.co.nz

Secure tickets to Laneway

The Jungle Giants have been added to the lineup for 2023's Laneway Festival joining headliners HAIM, Joji and Phoebe Bridgers. Laneway is back for Auckland Anniversary but has been shifted from its leafy Albert Park location to Western Springs. Don't worry — organisers have promised to ensure there is shade at the new venue.

"It’s an absolute dream to return with this lineup in 2023 after nearly three years,” says Julian Carswell, executive producer for Laneway Auckland. "Some of the world’s most exciting artists today will grace the Laneway stages next summer, with many making their debut visit to Aotearoa." General tickets go on sale today here, but be quick as the previous presale tickets sold out.