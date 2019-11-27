Night Noodle Markets & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Coffee Pen Little Market

If you’re looking for something extra meaningful when it comes to doing your Christmas shopping, we suggest you head to the Little Market at the Coffee Pen cafe in Mt Eden this Sunday. A group of local artisans will be selling their wares — from Sphaera soaps to fashion from Ovna Ovich, Thea ceramics and Zelda Murray jewellery, plus works by a collection of young artists — with 5 per cent of all sales going to Auckland City Mission. The Cloud Workshop, which runs classes for grieving children, will also be there raising money by selling works made by the children along with these pieces created by artist John Reynolds. Sunday 1 December, 10am-2pm. Coffee Pen, 6 Basque Rd, Eden Terrace.

Catacombs at the Wintergarden Theatre

Dance all weekend long at Friendly Potential's Catacombs party held in the magical Wintergarden hall underneath the Civic. Fans of underground electronic music will be in thir element with local and international talent on the line-up. Derrick May, Luca Lozano and Mr Ho. are among the eight acts. Friday November 29, from 11pm. Queen St under the Civic. Tickets at Catacombs.nz

Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now at Te Uru Waitakere Contemporary Gallery

It's your last weekend to view the exciting exhibition Moana Currents: Dressing Aotearoa Now before the show wraps up for the year. From King Kapisi’s Overstayer label to a Karen Walker tivaevae gown shown at Buckingham Palace, the exhibition explores how Maori and Pasifika design has woven its way into our fashion vernacular and, more importantly, into our sense of identity. Moana Currents will then move to Christchurch in February. Until Sunday December 1. 420 Titirangi Rd, Titirangi

A Frickin Dangerous Space-mas at Basement Theatre

Nothing quite marks the start of the silly season in Auckland as the Basement Theatre's annual Christmas Show. And this year's edition A Frickin Dangerous Space-mas is rocketing off the ground and into space. The interstellar jouney is written by comedy sketch trio Frickin Dangerous Bro — Pax Assadi, James Roque and Jamaine Ross — and follows the crew of the International Space Station, at Christmas time. A.k.a 'Space-mas". Until Friday December 20. Lower Greys Avenue, CBD. Tickets at Basementtheatre.co.nz

Auckland Record Fair

Join the crate-diggers to find new and old vinyl to spin over summer or to make a great gift for music friends in your life. Saturday November 30. 52 Hepburn St, Freemans Bay

Lontalius at Whammy Bar

Wellington-based pop musician Lontalius (real name Eddie Johnston) returns from touring across the ditch to perform his new album, All I Have. He's on stage with a full band. Thursday November 28, from 8pm. 183 Karangahape Rd, CBD. Tickets at Undertheradar.co.nz

Vintage Market at Urbanaut Brewing Co

Kingsland's Urbanaut Brewing Co is hosting a vintage market day on Sunday. There's vintage clothes from Percy's Vintage & Collectables to rifle through, and food truck Manila Eats serving up their Filipino-style burgers. Plus pinball machines to play. Sunday December 1, 12pm-4pm. 597 New North Rd, Kingsland

Plus Sydney famous Gelato Messina (right) will be slinging scoops at Auckland's Night Noodle Markets. Photo / Supplied

Night Noodle Markets at Victoria Park

Auckland's popular Night Noodle markets return to Victoria Park this weekend for all the noodles you could want, and more, from a small army of parked food trucks. It's the perfect excuse for a catch up after work with friends for a laidback dine, and runs for a week. Friday November 29 - Saturday December 7, 4pm- 10pm. 203-271 Victoria St W

Vintage sale at Wixii

Find a vintage piece to treasure or gift on at Wixii's pop-up vintage sale with discounts on a new stock of silk shirts, wool pants, linen dresses and more. Monday November 25 - Sunday December 1. Ponsonby Central

Auckland Libraries Summer Reading Challenge

Auckland Libraries annual summer reading challenge during December and January kicks off this weekend. It's a great way to motivate a must-read book list that's been piling up during the busy year and settle into the joy of summer reading. To keep you on track, there are prizes as an incentive. Visit Aucklandlibraries.govt.nz