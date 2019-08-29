Even More (Sustainable) Fashion & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

New Zealand Fashion Weekend

After all the shows, talent showcased, and buzz of Fashion Week, there's still plenty to see and do over the weekend. Highlights include the Sustainability Show which will show a collection of vintage (a Fashion Week first), K Rd Presents, and Zambesi, and an unmissable designer pop-up sale. For full details visit Nzfashionweek.com

Aldous Harding at The Powerstation

Her latest album, Designer, has received rave reviews around the world. Aldous’ four-city tour ends at the Powerstation and we can’t wait to hear it live. Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 1. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz



The Blind Date Project at Q Theatre

This unscripted show will make you feel better about your own awkward date moments. The Blind Date Project stars Natalie Medlock as serial dater Anna who is greeted on-stage by a new blind date each night played by a different performer. August 29 – September 21. 305 Queen St, Auckland CBD.Tickets at Qtheatre.co.nz

Treat Dad to a slow-roasted lunch at Cazador and other Father's day lunch ideas. Photo / Supplied

Father’s Day Lunch

Whatever you do don't forget the dad in your life this weekend. If he's around why not treat him to a memorable meal — more memorable than a Bunnings sausage.

Cazador: K Rd favourite Cazador is hosting a slow-cooked lunch for $65pp on Sunday perfect for meat-loving dads. Sunday September 1 at Cazador. DM (@cazador_akl) or email reservations@cazador.co.nz to book.

Eight Restaurant: Bring dad to Eight Restaurant for a serving of hearty fare including a selection of steaks and an unlimited helping of seafood, alongside its usual menu. All dads receive a free Urbanaut beer too. Lunch is $98pp and dinner $128. Sunday September 1 at Eight Restaurant. Call 09 300 2924 or email cdakl.eats@cordishotels.com to book.

The Others Way Festival

Now in its fifth year, Flying Out presents its eclectic music extravaganza where you can jump between 12 venues on Karangahape Rd to see alternative bands from across the country. This year’s line-up includes legendary New Zealand bands Straitjacket Fits, The Chills and Blam Blam Blam. They’ll be joined by neo-soul star Bailey Wiley, rap duo Church & AP, indie guitar trio Mermaiderns, and dark-pop musician Princess Chelsea, among others. Friday August 30, 5-11pm. Tickets at Flyingout.co.nz or try your like with re-sale

Going Global Music Summit

The two-day Going Global Music Summit conference is on this weekend where music agents, bookers, labels, and PR come and watch selected artists perform across Whammy, Whammy Backroom and Wine Cellar. The event finishes up with a music gig on Saturday, open to the public, with Alae, Daffidols, Emily Fairlight, Foley, Imugi, Jack Berry, JessB, Mousey, Paige, Raiza Biza, Soaked Oats, Troye Kingi on the line-up. Friday August 30 – Saturday August 31. Roundhead Studios, Auckland. Tickets from Eventbrite.co.nz