A Karen Walker Pop-Up Sale & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Karen Walker X Hospice Pop-up

If you’re after a cosy jumper or cardigan for winter, we suggest seeking out something special at Karen Walker’s pop-up in collaboration with Dove Hospice. After a successful debut last year, the pop-up returned yesterday to Karen’s Newmarket store, offering an edit of one-of-a-kind vintage hand knits from Dove Hospice. All proceeds from the sales will again go to the hospice, which plays a crucial role offering free holistic care and support for people with life-threatening or terminal illness. May 29-31 or while stocks last. 6 Balm St, Newmarket

Photographer Murray Cammick's colourful subjects star in new exhibition Queens St. Photo / Supplied

Queens St Exhibition at Black Asterisk Gallery

Photographer Murray Cammick's colourful subjects star in new exhibition Queens St as part of the Auckland Festival of Photography, which kicks off this weekend. His subjects are drag queens Keri and Violet and their friends, captured on camera in 1974 as they made their nightly walk to Mojo’s nightclub on Auckland’s Queen St. Murray is a music journalist, photographer and ex Rip It Up magazine founder. May 31-June 16. 10 Ponsonby Rd, Ponsonby. To see the Auckland Festival of Photography schedule, visit PhotographyFestival.org.nz

You Should Be Dancing at Galatos

You Should Be Dancing returns to Galatos this Friday for the second round of night-long disco hits. If you like Earth, Wind & Fire, The Bee Gees, ABBA, Cher...you get the idea. May 31, 8pm-1am. 17 Galatos St, Auckland. Tickets $18-$20 at Eventfinda.co.nz or on the door

Maggie Rogers

Canadian pop star Maggie Rogers of viral hit 'Alaska' will perform her first New Zealand concert at The Powerstation this Saturday off the back of her debut album Heard it in a Past Life. Lucky for those who got in early for a ticket to the now sold out event, her shimmering vocals are not to be missed. June 1, 8pm -11pm. 33-35 Mt Eden Rd, Eden Terrace

Auckland Beer Mile

This weekend marks the opening of the Auckland Beer Mile, which takes brew lovers on a walking tour (it's actually only 3.2km) of ​seven top local craft beer venues.​ To celebrate the organisers will host a guided walking tour this Saturday which will start in Morningside at ​605 at 1pm, then visiting all seven locations to try beers from Urbanaut Brewery​, ​Garage Project​'s Kingsland taproom, Save Ferris​, Eden Terrace's The Beer Jerk Bunker​, ​Galbraith's Alehouse​, and Brothers Juke Joint. June 1, 1pm. Starts at 605 New North Rd, Morningside

Ponsonby's Sala Studios and Little Bird are teaming up for a wholesome event. Photo / Supplied

Sala Studios X Little Bird

Ponsonby-based Sala Studios and Little Bird are dishing up a nourishing combo for cooler months. The two-part event includes a one-hour yoga class at Sala Studio led by owner Sarah Lindsay, then a five-minute walk down to Little Bird for an autumn-inspired dinner. June 2, 5.30pm. Sala Studio, Level 1/56 Brown St. Tickets $70 at Littlebirdorganics.co.nz

Ardbeg Day

Whisky fans can warm the winter cockles at Auckland’s Ardbeg Day celebrations on June 1. Bars including The Jefferson will serve one of the first tastes in the world of the newest Ardbeg release, the limited-edition Ardbeg Drum, infused with rum and tropical flavours. For all participating Auckland Ardbeg events, visit Ardbeg.com

Find out what happens when Stolen Girlfriends Club takes over Asahi's Akai Doa. Photo / Supplied

Akai Doa X Stolen Girlfriends Club

This Thursday, Friday and Saturday will see the Stolen Girlfriends Club takeover of experimental dining event Asahi Akai Doa in collaboration with Angus Muir Design at K Rd's Las Vegas Club. SGC’s Creative Director Marc Moore has teamed up with Azabu’s Yukio Ozeki and is promising a first-of-its-kind menu and project which will include Stolen Girlfriends Club jewellery pieces as art installations, 85 times their regular size. 30 May-1 June. 339 Karangahape Rd, Auckland. Tickets at Asahiakaidoa.co.nz