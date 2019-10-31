Spooky Halloween Ideas & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

The Get Down

Fitness All Together presents a delicious dance party this Friday night in Ponsonby's The Greenhouse (Daily Bread's current pop-up site). There's good music, bevvies, and food by Orphans Kitchen. Tickets include two drinks on arrival with subsidised drinks throughout the evening, a selection of canapés and entertainment. Friday November 1, 6pm till late. The Greenhouse, 16 Williamson Ave. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.co.nz

Taste of Auckland

The country’s largest food and drink festival is taking place over four days at Queens Wharf. The festival will showcase signature dishes from some of Auckland’s top restaurants such as Epicer, Andiamo, Hugo’s Bistro, Culprit, Xoong, Shucker Brothers, Lowbrow, Crab Shack, &Sushi and a Paris Butter collaboration. There will also be more than 80 producers of food, wine, spirits and craft brews at the festival’s artisan marketplace, plus new experiences such as a high tea by Hotel Grand Windsor, and a 1930s speakeasy-style whisky lounge. Don't miss your chance to see renowned chef Marco Pierre White cook live too. Door tickets available from $25. Visit Tasteofauckland.co.nz. Thursday October 31 - Sunday November 3. Shed 10, The Cloud and Queen’s Wharf

Daffodils at Tuning Fork

Auckland band Daffodils play the Tuning Fork this Thursday. The up-and-coming four-piece have been selling out shows even with only a handful of songs to their name. Check out the song Leo Underwater. Thursday October 31. 42-80 Mahuhu Cres, CBD

La Fuente’s Dia De Los Muertos celebration

Celebrate the Day of the Dead in true Mexican style at La Fuente. The Snickel Lane mezcal bar has a three-course modern Mexican menu matched with a drinks pairing with beer, wine and mezcal. $60pp. For reservations, contact bookings@lafuente.co.nz. Friday November 1 - Saturday November 2. Snickel Lane, 23 Commerce St

Bomp Stompin’ - Boogie Halloween Edition

Kick off Halloween festivities with a groove at Lovebucket this Thursday. Hosts Labretta Suede and Johnny Moondog will be playing music and spooky outfits are encouraged. Thursday October 31. 309 Karangahape Rd, City

Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Hollywood Avondale

If spooky movies are more your thing for Halloween, don't miss a screening of the cult classic 1975 film. Even better, the mastermind creator Richard O’Brien will be hosting with a Q&A, and there's a performance by Richard to follow the movie. Thursday October 31. 20 St Georges Rd, Avondale

Midsommar Director's Cut at Capitol Cinema

Another Halloween movie special sees Ari Aster's cult flick Midsommar back on the big screen at Capitol Cinema. Tickets at Thecapitol.co.nz. October 31, from 8pm. 610 Dominion Rd, Balmoral