Cult classic film Rocky Horror Picture Show screens at Hollywood Avondale. Photo / Supplied

Spooky Halloween Ideas & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Plus don't miss Taste of Auckland, the country's largest food and drink festival

Thursday Oct. 31, 2019

The Get Down 
Fitness All Together presents a delicious dance party this Friday night in Ponsonby's The Greenhouse (Daily Bread's current pop-up site). There's good music, bevvies, and food by Orphans Kitchen. Tickets include two drinks on arrival with subsidised drinks throughout the evening, a selection of canapés and entertainment. Friday November 1, 6pm till late. The Greenhouse, 16 Williamson Ave. For tickets, visit Eventbrite.co.nz

Taste of Auckland 
The country’s largest food and drink festival is taking place over four days at Queens Wharf. The festival will showcase signature dishes from some of Auckland’s top restaurants such as Epicer, Andiamo, Hugo’s Bistro, Culprit, Xoong, Shucker Brothers, Lowbrow, Crab Shack, &Sushi and a Paris Butter collaboration. There will also be more than 80 producers of food, wine, spirits and craft brews at the festival’s artisan marketplace, plus new experiences such as a high tea by Hotel Grand Windsor, and a 1930s speakeasy-style whisky lounge. Don't miss your chance to see renowned chef Marco Pierre White cook live too. Door tickets available from $25. Visit Tasteofauckland.co.nz. Thursday October 31 - Sunday November 3. Shed 10, The Cloud and Queen’s Wharf

Daffodils at Tuning Fork 
Auckland band Daffodils play the Tuning Fork this Thursday. The up-and-coming four-piece have been selling out shows even with only a handful of songs to their name. Check out the song Leo Underwater. Thursday October 31. 42-80 Mahuhu Cres, CBD

La Fuente’s Dia De Los Muertos celebration
Celebrate the Day of the Dead in true Mexican style at La Fuente. The Snickel Lane mezcal bar has a three-course modern Mexican menu matched with a drinks pairing with beer, wine and mezcal. $60pp. For reservations, contact bookings@lafuente.co.nz. Friday November 1 - Saturday November 2. Snickel Lane, 23 Commerce St

Bomp Stompin’ - Boogie Halloween Edition
Kick off Halloween festivities with a groove at Lovebucket this Thursday. Hosts Labretta Suede and Johnny Moondog will be playing music and spooky outfits are encouraged. Thursday October 31. 309 Karangahape Rd, City

Rocky Horror Picture Show at The Hollywood Avondale
If spooky movies are more your thing for Halloween, don't miss a screening of the cult classic 1975 film. Even better, the mastermind creator Richard O’Brien will be hosting with a Q&A, and there's a performance by Richard to follow the movie. Thursday October 31. 20 St Georges Rd, Avondale

Midsommar Director's Cut at Capitol Cinema
Another Halloween movie special sees Ari Aster's cult flick Midsommar back on the big screen at Capitol Cinema. Tickets at Thecapitol.co.nz. October 31, from 8pm. 610 Dominion Rd, Balmoral

Share this:

Discover

 
Prev
Next

View More

Restaurant Review: The Search For A Great Gastropub Continues With The Brit

Sampling the menu at Britomart gastropub The Brit conjures dreams of great meals past

Celebration Season: Viva’s Sneak Preview Of Halloween Party Looks And Christmas Gift Trends

From last-minute help for spooky weekend parties to early notice of stunning present ideas, we’re on the case

Where To Eat, Drink and Visit In Christchurch

A revitalised inner-city Christchurch has plenty of temptations, with an exciting mix of restaurants, bars, art and boutiques

Must Reads

More Culture & Travel / Features & Profiles

Spooky Halloween Ideas & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Take A Trip To The Tuscan Riveria For A Lowkey Yet Luxurious Summer

Where To Eat, Drink and Visit In Christchurch

Actor Yara Shahidi Is A Determined Voice For Change

Whammy's Annual Music Fest & Other Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Discover Byron Bay, The Hippie Enclave Turned Must-Visit Wellness Haven

Don't Miss This Photography Exhibition Tracing New Zealand's Botanical History

Inside A Music Industry Couple's Charming Waiheke Island Home

Singer-Songwriter Reb Fountain's Bright New Direction

Five Local Music Acts Get Us Into The Festival Spirit

View More
New Zealand Herald

New Zealand Herald

Subscribe to E-Newsletter