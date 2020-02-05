Waitangi Day Celebrations & More Fun Things To Do This Weekend

Waitangi Day Markets at St Kevins Arcade

Get your sustainable shop on this Thursday with St Kevins Arcade hosting a special Waitangi market with plenty of vintage clothing and local arts and crafts. Thursday January 6, 6pm-9pm. 179-183 Karangahape Rd, City

Japan Day

New Zealand’s biggest Japanese festival returns this weekend to ASB Showgrounds with plenty of Japanese food stalls to get your fix of ramen, gyoza, takoyaki and more. There's also arts and craft stalls to wander around and live music and traditional performances. Sunday February 9, 10am-6pm. 217 Green Lane West, Epsom

Silo Cinema Pride edition: Rocketman

QUEER AF and Silo Park are teaming up for a special Pride edition of Silo Cinema. Go early for the Queers and Wares markets from 5pm with stalls selling earrings, crafts, prints, photography, candles, zines, clothing and more before the screening of Elton John musical fantasy Rocketman at 9pm. There's also information booths on LGBT+ centred issues, a pop-up hairdresser/barber, a tattoo artist, and DJs onsite. Bring something to sit on and a blanket to keep warm. Friday February 7, from 5pm. Corner Beaumont St and Jellicoe St

Music in Parks

Kick back at your local park and catch some tunes from top Kiwi talent this summer. The Auckland Council has rolled out its Music in Parks series (January-April) with lots to mosy along to on the line-up. This weekend catch Funk in the Sun at Potters Park on Saturday February 8, 1pm-4pm. The Electronic Aquarim takes the Rotunda stage at Auckland Domain on Sunday February 9, 1pm-4pm.

Summer Vibes North Shore Waitangi Day Festival

Soak up the vibes at the North Shore's first-ever Waitangi Day festival. This one's for the pals and families alike with music entertainment from Kings, Savage and more; food, arts and crafts, and educational stalls to learn about Te Reo and Waitangi. Thursday February 6, 10am-5pm. Awataha Marae, 58 Akoranga Drive, Northcote

Tuki Festival at Lake Wanaka. Photo / Supplied

Tuki Festival Wanaka

If you're in beautiful Wanaka for the weekend (lucky you!) Tuki Festival descends on the shores of Glendhu Bay, Lake Wanaka, with a stellar line-up of Kiwi music. With a picturesque view spend the afternoon hearing from Tami Neilson, The Chills, Anika Moa, Mild Orange, Holly Arrowsmith, Chelsea Jade, Northland band Alien Weaponry, and heaps more. Tickets from Tukifestival.nz. Saturday February 8, 1pm–11.30pm. Glendhu Station, 1050 Wanaka-Mount Aspiring Rd, Glendhu Bay, Wanaka

Little Creatures Brewery Birthday Party

Say cheers to Waitangi Day with craft beer at Little Creatures Brewery. The Hobsonville hotspot is also in celebration mode with Thursday marking its first year in business. There's live music from Nathan Haines and Frank Booker, and more, plus family friendly entertainment. Plus beer, lots of beer. Thursday January 6, 11am-10pm. 2 Boundary Rd, Hobsonville

Waitangi at Waititi 2020

West Auckland is putting on one heck of a party for Waitangi Day with this free all-day event. Hear from top New Zealand acts including Katchafire, KORA, Ardijah, 1814, Troy Kingi, Rei, Pieter T & Deach, Che Fu and The Krates, Foundation, and more. Plus plenty of kai stalls to keep you going. Thursday February 6, 9am-5pm. Hoani Waititi Marae, 451 West Coast Rd, Glen Eden

Shakespeare in the Park

Literature fans will get a thrill out of the return of Shoreside Theatre’s Auckland Shakespeare in the Park. This season offers up two classics on alternative nights — As You Like It and Macbeth — and performed as the sun sets at the outdoor Amphitheatre beside The Pumphouse. The season continues until Saturday February 15 with shows running 7.30pm-10.30pm. Tickets at Pumphouse.co.nz. The PumpHouse Theatre, 2A Manurere Ave, Takapuna