11 Glamorous Ways To Watch The America's Cup

1. Rent a superyacht

If there was ever a time to rent a charter, this is it. Take to the sea with one of Boutique Superyachts’ scintillating boats. No matter which of the two itinerary options you choose (the luxe corporate ticket package, with lunch at The Oyster Inn and an on-board DJ; or the ultra-luxe exclusive ticket package, with canapes, unlimited drinks and VIP access to the Mumm Yacht Club), both are by no means short on splendour — or race-day views. Boutiquesuperyachts.com

Boutique Superyachts. Photo / Supplied

2. Stay in a harbour-view suite at the Hilton

Recline above the Waitematā Harbour in one of the Hilton Auckland’s harbour-view rooms — the decks are the perfect eyries. Head down to the Bellini Bar, where the hotel’s recently refurbished outdoor lounge will be humming with Cup energy, and make a booking at sustainable seafood restaurant Fish for a post-match meal. Hilton.com

3. Enjoy on-water Champagne delivery services

Champagne favourite and America’s Cup partner G.H. Mumm is running what might be one of the most in-demand, certainly coolest, services for the final matches: Champagne delivery via jet skis. On each race day, pre-chilled bottles, including a limited-edition 36th America’s Cup Mumm Grand Cordon cuvee, are available to vessels on Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf, and come with flutes and a matching dry bag. Find yourself dock-side? There’s also a convenient delivery option by way of Mumm’s boat in the marina. Bottleshop.rnzys.org.nz

Enjoy G.H. Mumm delivered by jet ski. Photo / Supplied

4. Have oysters and Champagne above the city

The Sky Tower’s 53-floor-high restaurant The Sugar Club has a limited, and certainly lush, offer: half a dozen Te Kouma oysters, served on their own or dressed in buttermilk and parsley oil, and paired with a glass of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut for $25, to accompany Cup watching in the sky-high bar. Keep an eye on the SkyCity website for updated promotion dates. Skycityauckland.co.nz

5. Perch at a seaside table

Studded with lights and fond of wood-fired pizza, Saint Alice is a charming place to have something cold and something smoky. Order its gloriously crispy fried oyster brioche muffin for a side that transcends seasons, with black garlic mayo and pickled radish. Saintalice.co.nz

Soak in a seaside view at Saint Alice. Photo / Supplied

6. Toast at the Mumm Yacht Club

Located in the America’s Cup Race Village and purpose-built for watching the foiling, gybing and tacking unfold, the pop-up Mumm Yacht Club has a full-service bar to sate your thirst, plus live music and a sundry of delectable bites, from market-fish sashimi to cheese platters, truffle fries with parmesan, and honey and cinnamon mousse. The dress code is yacht-club casual, so consult our guide to stylish looks on page 18. Mumm-americascup.com

7. Park yourself at the Park Hyatt

Overlooking the America’s Cup Village, the Park Hyatt Auckland has naturally become a racing hot spot. Secure a harbourside room and make your way to the Village, or personalise your experience by hiring its events space and holding your very own party. While you’re there, enjoy high tea at The Living Room, sample some of the 40-odd rums from the suitably maritime Captain’s Bar and dine at the hotel’s signature (and sumptuous) restaurant, Onemata. Hyatt.com

Cocktails at the Park Hyatt's Captain's Bar. Photo / Supplied

8. Deck yourself in merch

One of the great thrills of any international sporting event is the show, as much outside the match as in it. Dress accordingly with a Breton-striped tote and team lines of caps, jackets, crew vests and tech polos. The Adidas + Prada Luna Rossa 21 sneakers ($1100) are something special.

9. Pair it with the finer things at Lobster & Wagyu

This little restaurant on Seafarers’ rooftop serves exactly what you think it does: lobster rolls (classic, hot-buttered or spicy) and wagyu (burger or sirloin katsu sandwiches). It’s a small but potent menu that’s well paired with casual on-screen watching and moderate racing brouhaha. There’s a lobster-wagyu burger, too, if you can’t decide. Seafarers.co.nz/lobster-wagyu

Lobster rolls at Lobster & Wagyu. Photo / Supplied

10. Sample Euro’s Race Daze menu

Euro has a new look, 30 different dishes on its summer menu and a few America’s Cup-inspired options to boot. Sip on special cocktails and split a $75 “fruits de mer” seafood platter comprising oysters, clams, mussels, king crab and a selection of raw fish. Eurobar.co.nz

11. Experience it from a rooftop bar

The QT Auckland is tasteful in its drama, and its rooftop offering, steeped in soaring views of Auckland’s skyline, is no different. Like Sean Connelly’s restaurant Esther, floors below, the high haunt favours the Mediterrean, so share a mezze plate and some stuffed olives. Qthotels.com

Rootop at QT. Photo / Supplied