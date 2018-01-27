Great Beach & Coastal Walks

Coromandel Coastal Walk

The Coromandel Peninsula is one of the most gorgeous parts of New Zealand, and in peak form over summer. Its coastal walk goes between Stony Bay and Fletchers Bay, each awe-worthy and secluded offering views of both the bush and the coastline. The trail is seven hours in total, but if you choose to just walk one way there are regular shuttles that can retrieve you and take you back to the start. If this is a spontaneous trip, then consider camping at either of the DoC campsites that are located at both of the bays.

North Shore Coastal Walk

If you are already a seasoned pro at beach walks then consider this one on the North Shore your next challenge. The track begins at Long Bay Beach Reserve and from there you’ll be led through Torbay, Browns Bay, Mairangi Bay, Milford and Takapuna. It’ll take up to seven hours to complete the whole trail, so packing a picnic for the halfway mark is a great option. If you decide to do the full track then you’ll end up in Devonport, a great location to reward yourself with a refreshing beverage — whether that’s a chilled water or cocktail is up to you.

Coast to Coast Walkway

We couldn’t recommend coastal walks without mentioning this popular track. It’s not often that you can declare that you’ve experienced two coasts in one day all by foot, which is what makes this walk incomparable. You can start the walk in either central Onehunga or the Viaduct in downtown Auckland to view both the Waitemata and Manukau harbours. If you’re looking to impress any visiting out-of-towners then talk them into taking part in this trek to show off Auckland’s awesome landscape.

Start your journey from Takapuna to Milford with an ice-cream at The Store. Picture / Babiche Martens

Takapuna to Milford

First stop: An ice-cream from Takapuna Beach Café and then it's up the boat ramp to being your journey from Takapuna to Milford. This walk takes about 30 minutes each way and will past by historical architecture, sandy beaches and volcanic rock. Decent walking shoes are recommended as there is a bit of rock hopping.

Waikowhai Walkway

To fully experience the beauty of the Manukau Harbour, we recommend you give this track a go. The walkway has been recently improved, making the trail more pleasant and easier to navigate. Along the way, you’ll pass through pretty Wattle Bay Reserve and at the end, cool off at Lynfield Cove Beach. Time for early evening for an optimum sunset view — it should only take four hours to complete. Check the tides before you venture out on this track because that will impact your walk.

Hunua Falls Track

If time isn’t on your side and you’d rather be out enjoying the sunshine then this walk is pretty ideal - and it helps that this is the most convenient of all the trails. The 30-minute track takes you from the Wairoa River through some idyllic New Zealand scenery up to a platform overlooking the Hunua Falls. Best of all you can have a refreshing swim in the waterfall after your hike before returning back. A picture in front of it for Instagram is pretty much mandatory.

Please note: sections of the Hunua Ranges Regional Park are now closed to prevent the spread of kauri dieback. Please respect any restrictions in place and find more information here.

Cathedral Cove, Coromandel

If you're in the Coromandel, the walk into Cathedral Cove is a must. Venture down the winding bush path, past a series of beaches and coves and find the best saved till last. Seeing Cathedral Cove’s spectacular naturally formed archway is worthy of any active effort, as are its golden sand and turquoise waters.

Esplanade Reserve Beach, Pt Chevalier

Make your way to Eric Armishaw Park in Pt Chevalier, and find the hidden pathway that ventures into the bush at its northern end. After a short walk up the Eric Armishaw Esplanade Reserve, the path ends at a staircase entering into a stunning strip of sandy beach. Magnificent pohutukawa’s frame the golden, and almost always unpopulated bay.