Neighbourhood Watch: Where To Eat, Shop & Stop In Matakana

The Matakana Deli

A beautifully presented and delicious array of all your deli requirements and more, including house-made bread, award-winning sausages and a coffee bar. The Matakana Deli is the perfect place to bundle up goodies for a picnic, platter or meal. Matakana Valley Rd. Matakana

Matakana Cinemas

A trip to Matakana is not complete without a film in the gorgeous cinema complex located in Matakana Village. The three individually styled cinemas feature wonderful decor and some of the comfiest, wide seats around, plus side tables for drinks and snacks. 2 Matakana Valley Rd, Matakana

Pick up some handcrafted chocolate from Honest Chocolat. Photo / Supplied

Honest Chocolat

For something sweet it's hard to go past the small-batch chocolates made on-site at Honest by chocolatier Nico Bonnaud. The divine little chocolate boutique is nestled in the Market Square. 2 Matakana Valley Rd, Matakana

Morris & James Pottery

Find a colourful array of gorgeous ceramic pots, bowls and wall hangings that are all made on-site. The Matakana-based pottery business, Morris & James, has been in operation since 1977. 48 Tongue Farm Rd, Matakana

Tea & Tonic

An inviting store in Matakana Village selling all things natural and nice. The local, organic and sustainable product range includes natural skincare, locally made clothing, and a wide variety of health focused teas. Complimentary tea is often served to browsers in the calming space. Yoga classes are also held here. 2 Matakana Valley Rd, Matakana

Matakana Village Market

It's food heaven at the Matakana Village Farmers’ Market, which takes place every Saturday in the Market Square, and is always busy. Find coffee, brunch, fresh produce, local artisanal goods to sample and buy, and live local music. The market is zero waste so bring your baskets or bags. Every Saturday 8am to 1pm. 2 Matakana Valley Rd, Matakana

A whimsical array of sculptures and art at Matakana's The Sculptureum. Photo / Rebecca Zephyr Thomas

The Sculptureum

The Sculptureum is a must-see in Matakana. The whimsical experience includes three sculpture gardens and six art galleries over 1.5km to amble around at your leisure. With over 700 works of art by local and international artists, there's everything from live rabbits to glass chandeliers, and more. The property's 11 acre award-winning vineyard overlooks the sculpture gardens with views out to Little Barrier Island. Be sure to end your viewing with a meal at the onsite and highly recommended Rothko restaurant (more on that later). 40 Omaha Flats Rd, Matakana

The Roastery

There are a great number of restaurants and cafes in Matakana. Coffee fans are flocking to The Roastery, a bright new addition in the Market Square that's added an espresso bar to The Roastery's coffee roasting site. You can sip your flat white, snack on something from the cabinet and catch all the roasting action of the local brand's award-winning blends through an adjoining glass wall. 2 Matakana Valley Rd

Don't miss dining at Rothko Restaurant. Photo / Supplied

Rothko

Don't miss the opportunity to dine at the stunning Rothko restaurant on the same property as the Sculptureum Gardens and Galleries. Cosy up to a crackling open fireplace or sit outdoors facing the vineyards in summer as the kitchen sends out city-standard fare in a laidback country setting. Try the restaurant's house-made wine too. 40 Omaha Flats Rd, Auckland

Plume

Plume features a vineyard restaurant with an idyllic outlook over the Matakana countryside. It's a gorgeous spot for weddings. 49A Sharp Rd, Matakana

Generous portions and great outdoor dining at local fixture Matakana Market Kitchen. Photo / Supplied

Matakana Market Kitchen

For great outdoor brunch or a relaxed dinner before heading to the cinema, Matakana Market Kitchen is a popular local fixture. Portions are generous and caters to those gluten-free. 2 Matakana Valley Road

The Farmer's Daughter

This cafe is worth a short drive to Omaha for a picturesque seaside venue. Enjoy brunch, fresh smoothies, cold pressed juices, and something sweet. 329 Omaha Flats Road, Point Wells

Artform Gallery

A lovely gallery filled with New Zealand made objects, wall art, sculpture and jewellery. The gallery's knowledgeable staff have a genuine passion for objects and the makers and are great to chat to. Shop 6/2 Matakana Valley Rd, Matakana

HAVE WE MISSED SOMETHING?

Please let us know your favourite Matakana spots by emailing suggestions to viva@nzherald.co.nz