On Our Radar: What To Do, See & Book This August

The Blind Date Project at Q Theatre

This unscripted show will make you laugh, cry and feel good about any bad dates you've had yourself. The Blind Date Project starring Natalie Medlock as Anna returns this month after sell-out seasons since 2014 with serial dater Anna back on the market and — apparently — looking for love in all the wrong places. Each night, she will meet a new blind date who is played by a different performer. Thursday August 29 – Saturday September 21. 305 Queen St, CBD. Tickets at Qtheatre.co.nz

Jordan Rakei

The New Zealand-born, Australia-raised vocalist, instrumentalist and producer is on his way back from living London and touring globally to refresh his Kiwi roots. In a long time coming Jordan will perform his latest album, Origin, which tackles our modern obsession with technology in both Auckland and Wellington. Auckland's Powerstation on August 23 and at Wellington's San Fran on August 24. Tickets from Aaaticketing.co.nz

Aldous Harding at The Powerstation

Her latest album is undeniably brilliant and has been getting rave reviews around the world. We can’t wait to see Aldous perform it live. Saturday August 31. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

McCahon100 Open Home at McCahon House Museum

This August marks the centenary of the birth of New Zealand art giant Colin McCahon, with commemorative events organised throughout the arts community. Naturally, one of the key drivers is Titirangi’s McCahon House Museum and Artist Residency, which has developed a series of initiatives around the country to celebrate McCahon’s legacy as an artist and teacher, and more broadly his impact on the history and future of contemporary art in Aotearoa. The museum will host an “open home” on August 17 and 18, with the public invited to view a selection of original paintings done by the artist during his time living at the house — only the second time his original works have been shown there since the museum was established in 2002. Saturday August 17 – Sunday August 18, 9am-4pm. 67 Otitori Bay, Titirangi. Free admission. Visit McCahonHouse.org.nz

Booksmart

Finally a new take on a classic teen coming-of-age movie. Booksmart is directed by Olivia Wilde and stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever — it’s garnered great reviews. In cinemas now.

Kura Shoulda Woulda at Q Theatre

Off the back of two sell-out seasons in the 2019 New Zealand International Comedy Festival, Kura returns to treat audiences for one night with her award-winning show Kura Shoulda Woulda. Saturday August 31. 305 Queen St, CBD. Tickets at Qtheatre.co.nz

We Will Rock You at Bruce Mason Centre

If you loved the Bryan Singer directed Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, don't miss even more Queen on the big stage. The smash-hit West End musical We Will Rock You returns to Auckland for a season in August and September. August 20 – September 7. The Promenade, Takapuna. Tickets at Aucklandlive.co.nz

Tom Walker at The Powerstation

After soaring the charts with the release of his single Leave The Light On, the Scottish singer-songwriter has since released his first album What A Time To Be Alive, won Best Breakthrough Artist at the 2019 BRIT Awards, and delivered a sell-out tour in the UK. For the first time, Tom is on his way to our shores for a headline show this month. Tuesday August 20. 33 Mount Eden Rd, Eden Terrace.Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz

RNZB Bold Moves at ASB Theatre

This colourful dance show brings to the stage George Balanchine’s iconic Serenade, along with works by choreographers William Forsythe and Andrea Schermoly. The piece sees 26 dancers transported by Tchaikovsky’s Serenade for Strings, moving in sweeping patterns through time and space. August 23 – August 25. Aotea Centre. Tickets at Ticketmaster.co.nz