This Luxury Waiheke Island Estate Has Every Amenity One Might Need and More

A weekend trip to Waiheke might conjure images of sun-drenched vineyards and white-sand beaches, but how about cosy fireside apertifs, bracing coastal walks and Sunday roasts? That’s all on offer too, and there’s no better way to experience it in style and luxury than at Pūtiki Estate.

Perched on the edge of the peninsula above Pūtaki Bay, Pūtiki Estate has mastered the art of the grand entrance.

The approach to this luxury Waiheke Island property takes you along a gently winding driveway through 4.5ha of manicured gardens, the anticipation building as you journey past an impossibly green tennis court to the front entrance with its commanding gabled roof and striking black iron door.

Pūtiki Estate has been designed with high-end clientele in mind, and it’s all about first impressions, from the front gate to the first step inside the door, where the ocean comes into immediate view through the open-plan kitchen and dining room.

It really is breathtaking. But, says Stay Waiheke’s director Kim Rae, who manages Pūtiki Estate along with 25 other luxury properties on the island, some guests prefer to skip the driveway altogether and arrive by helicopter, with the helipad conveniently just outside the master suite.

Putiki Estate is a sprawling luxury property perched above Putaki Bay. Photo / Supplied

It’s these heli-riding, mostly international visitors Pūtiki Estate hoped to attract when it opened to guests pre-Covid, but with borders closed for the past couple of years, the New Zealand market has filled the gaps where it could.

Now, Stay Waiheke looks forward to welcoming back high rollers and their entourages, with the property fully equipped to meet their needs.

Once an alpaca farm, Pūtiki Estate has been transformed into five-star accommodation worthy of any Instagram highlight reel, thanks to extensive renovations and the magic touch of local interior designer Heidi Altmann, of The Curated Space.

Case in point: a fully self-contained guest cottage that can be converted into two ensuite bedrooms for housing staff or extended family.

For those who don’t fancy cooking there’s a chef’s kitchen and scullery ideal for the services of a private chef. Anthony McNamara of high-end catering and events company Luxe Waiheke is a regular in this kitchen, says Kim.

Pūtiki Estate is sprawling, with three main wings that wrap around a stunning courtyard garden and outdoor entertaining area, the star of which is a huge pōhutukawa — or is it the infinity pool?

The property boasts eight bedrooms designed with ultimate comfort in mind, even in winter, each equipped with a heat pump and ensuite, and all with garden or seaside views.

The master suite is perfectly positioned to take in the spectacular views over Pūtaki Bay. Here, you can wake up to the rising sun peeking out from behind the hills, streaming the bay with light, the only sound the ocean and birds.

The piece de resistance of the sizeable master ensuite is a freestanding bath, ideally located to take in the view through French doors as you soak.

The interiors have a coastal chic aesthetic, with every detail considered. Photo / Supplied

Bringing the glam and grandeur one would expect from a property of this level are vaulted ceilings with exposed white-painted beams, complemented by crisp white walls, warm timber details, tile floors and statement light fittings.

Black accents and vignettes lend elegance to the coastal, textural mood of the estate, and framed photographic prints by local artist Peter Rees reflect the multifaceted environment of Waiheke.

Every amenity one might need is taken care of at Pūtiki, from the swimming pool, to the tennis court, petanque court and sizable al fresco dining area with outdoor fireplace, pizza oven and barbecue, with outdoor heaters making it enjoyable year-round.

The dark and cosy media room in the northern wing, with its 75-inch flat-screen smart TV, blankets and cushy bean bags, is perfect for a movie night. And before you ask: plans for a spa pool are underway.

For a seamless experience, Stay Waiheke offers the use of its fleet of 4WDs for travelling around the island. Pūtiki Estate is a 10-minute drive from Matiatia Ferry terminal, and minutes away from the Kennedy Point car ferry. All you have to do is walk off the Fullers ferry and straight into the car. Too easy.

Make a weekend of it and dine in style

Dining options are plentiful on Waiheke Island, offering everything from wineries to beachside bistros and woodfired pizza served from a mobile food cart. For a festive Friday night dinner, you can’t go past The Oyster Inn in Oneroa.

With Josh and Helen Emett at the helm and chef Jamie Hogg-Wharekawa in the kitchen you can expect great things from this warm and inviting restaurant. It’s a celebration of seafood on the menu and the market fish is a great way to experience the freshest catch — perfectly cooked snapper on the night Viva visited, served with cockles and seaweed butter.

There are oysters, of course, served however you like — natural, mignonette, with a hit of chilli, or battered — and ideal with a glass of Champagne.

The Oyster Inn’s popular Sunday roast is available until September 4, so there’s still time to enjoy beef scotch or free-range porchetta with all the trimmings. Try a cheeky buttered rum cocktail on the side, while it's still on the menu.

For luxury dining with a difference, look no further than Tantalus Estate’s Trust the Chef experience. Executive chef Gideon Landman (ex The French Cafe, Baduzzi) has designed five exquisite courses that reflect the seasons, using the finest local ingredients.

On Viva’s visit, every dish was a delight, beginning with ‘snacks’ like pāua saucisson with pickled ginger, and duck liver parfait served in mini wafer cones.

The ceviche at The Oyster Inn. Photo / Supplied

Next came Black Origine wagyu tartare; and crispy pork belly with Riwaka Perigold truffles and burnt pear. The service at this family-owned vineyard in Onetangi Valley is second to none, and the overall experience on a wintery night, surrounded by candles and twinkling lights, was a pleasure.

Take it up a notch with the wine pairing to experience a great selection of Tantalus Estate’s Reserve and Estate wines. Trust the Chef is available for limited numbers on Saturday nights, so be sure to book in advance.

At award-winning Casita Miro it’s a family affair, with owner Cat Vosper and son George on the floor during Viva’s visit on a sunny winter’s day. Casita Miro is a little slice of the Mediterranean nestled into the hillside in Onetangi, with a menu celebrating Spanish flavours, tapas-style, alongside Casita Miro’s own wines and sherries.

The lamb at Tantalus Estate. Photo / Supplied

The 4.2ha vineyard produces a range of varietals that you won’t find in any wine shops, so make sure to nab a bottle to take home (the Summer Aphrodisiac 2018 is our pick).

Try a tasting flight of five wines matched with bites like olives, chorizo, and housemade focaccia with olive oil.

Another highlight is the Gaudi-style mosaics created by owner Barnett (Cat’s partner); this is on particularly beautiful display in the Bond Bar, which is elevated above the restaurant with views down to Onetangi, and took Barnett 10 years to perfect. It’s the most beautiful way to enjoy a wine and some of Cat’s housemade bread.

The ceramic-covered Bond Bar at Casita Miro. Photo / Supplied

If it's a luxury weekend you're seeking, what greater luxury is there than having your own personal driver?

Waiheke Classic Tours offers a selection of tour packages around Waiheke Island in one of their fleet of classic cars, including a jet black 1937 Buick — infamous for its role as a getaway car in a bank heist in 1947.

Owners Warren and Marie Gaylor were inspired to start collecting classic cars after a trip to Cuba, where classic American cars are a common sight, and wanted to combine their love of wine (just not while driving), beach culture and vintage cars for their new venture on Waiheke Island. Warren says classic cars are happy cars, because they make people smile.

The duo started their business just before Covid hit as a way for visitors to Waiheke to travel in style, and are looking forward to a summer of road tripping now visitor numbers are returning.

Their fleet of classic cars includes white 1958 Cadillac Fleetwood limousines (ideal for wedding parties), a pair of sapphire blue 1957 Chevrolet Bel Airs, and the the1960 Jaguar Mark IX.

Warren and Marie offer six tour packages, from a vineyard-hoping tour, to short or long Waiheke tours and a sunset cruise. Buckle up!