The Festival Series Providing The Summer Soundtrack To Auckland

As Tāmaki Makaurau proudly plays host for the sailing, Summernova provides the soundtrack to the city. Whether you’re an Auckland local, or heading to the big smoke for the summer's activities, there is a wealth of live music, art, culture and food to be enjoyed.

Island Time on Motutapu

Get the ferry to Te Motutapu a Taikehu (Motutapu Island) or sail there yourself and eat, drink and dance at the historic Te Pēhi o Manawatere (Home Bay). Island Time has four overlapping sessions across two days to choose from, with the line-up featuring Jordan Luck Trio, Sweet Mix Kids, Cassie Henderson and Nick Fraser. Island Time is a partnership between Ngāi Tai Te Haerenga tourism and Endeavour Live (the folks behind Rhythm and Vines) and a portion of proceeds will go towards the island's preservation — the official charity of the event is Project Kiwi.

February 27 and 28. Te Pēhi o Manawatere (Home Bay), Te Motutapu a Taikehu (Motutapu Island)

L.A.B

Hitting the stage at Mount Smart Stadium for a two-hour long set is chart-topping local reggae band L.A.B (members are alumni of Kora and Katchafire). They will be joined by other New Zealand artists, including Ladi6, Mako Road and more.

March 27. Mount Smart Stadium

L.A.B. Photo / Supplied

Louis Baker and The Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra



A unique event marrying soul with orchestral grandeur, local musician Louis Baker performs with the 70-piece Auckland Philharmonia Orchestra. It’s just the latest achievement for the Wellingtonian, who has sold out shows around New Zealand, racked up 20 million streams on Spotify, and worked with the talent behind Adele and Jon Legend. In 2019 Baker earned nominations for Best Soul / RnB Artist and Te Māngai Pāho Best Māori Artist at the Aotearoa Music Awards. His upcoming performance with the APO will include some of Baker’s biggest hits like ‘Rainbow’ and ‘The People’. Meanwhile, Ennio Morricone fans will enjoy the musical tribute to the late, great composer that will kick off the performance.

February 11. Auckland Town Hall

Young at Art

Unfolding around Tāmaki Makaurau’s creative hubs — Auckland CBD, Takapuna, Botany, Te Atatū Peninsula and Māngere Bridge — Young at Art showcases live presentations of music, dance and performance art, alongside the visual elements of creative towers that can be found at each hub, featuring work by emerging artists, poets, writers, photographers and more.

February 21 to March 21. Auckland CBD, Botany Downs, Māngere Bridge, Takapuna, Te Atatū Peninsula

Waterbourne Beach Feastival. Photo / Supplied

Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival

This dynamic event presents a sophisticated and vibrant way to enjoy the sounds, flavours and refreshments that define summer. Held at the innovative Smales Farm in Takapuna — a family-owned development that combines business with community — Sunsetter Food, Wine & Music Festival shares a forward-thinking vision with its host location. Produced by the team at Highlife Entertainment, this R20+ event will feature live music from Stellar*, Rvmes, DJ Reminise and more, alongside craft breweries, local wineries, and delicious food.

February 13. Smales Farm, Takapuna

Waterbourne Beach Festival

Hit the sand at Takapuna Beach for an event that’s as much about good times now as it is focused on protecting New Zealand’s coastline for the future. A sustainably-minded beach festival, Waterbourne encompasses music, movies, beach activities, water sports, and delicious local food. The music line-up includes New Zealand favourites like Hollie Smith, Goodshirt, Paige, Davy Dobbyn and more, as well as a range of free music events too.

February 27 to March 21. Takapuna

Young at Art. Photo / Supplied

Bring People Dancing

Summernova is also working with mental health organisation Bring People Dancing to make sure the wealth of music on offer can be enjoyed by all. 14 tickets will be donated to nominated music fans. Bring People Dancing helps New Zealanders navigate mental health issues, by creating positive experiences, making space for conversations and events, and providing support.

For the full line up of events on offer (which continues to grow) head to Summernova.co.nz