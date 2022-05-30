The Guardians Trying To Save & Preserve Aotearoa

They’re standing up for their whenua, their rākau, for their cultural heritage and endangered species like the kororā. In the midst of a global pandemic and a climate and ecological crisis, documentary film-maker Sharron Ward meets the guardians — the kaitiaki, both Māori and Pākehā — trying to save and preserve Aotearoa for future generations

For the past 20 years I’ve been living abroad working as a documentary film-maker for the likes of the BBC and Channel 4. I’ve gone behind the scenes to report on heroin addicts in Thailand and teenage opium addicts in Kabul.

I created The Accidental Activists documentary series for The Guardian based on unsung heroes in Libya following the fall of Gaddafi, and followed a British humanitarian to northern Iraq for a BBC film.

I documented women experiencing sexual and domestic violence in Jordan and Lebanon and the sexual exploitation of Syrian refugee women in the world’s second-largest refugee camp in Jordan (which won an International Emmy).

It has been an exhilarating and inspiring career; seeing humanity at its best and worst. When Covid-19 hit, the idea of coming home to Aotearoa — the idyllic, peaceful, breath-taking place I grew up in — resonated.

I confess, however, I’m not one to sit around meditating on New Zealand’s endless blue skies. Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past few years, you’ll know the planet is predicted to reach a number of irreversible and devastating tipping points, a point of no return where wide-spread ecological damage is expected across the globe. I was curious. What was happening at home?

I was quick to discover that we are bearing the brunt of our own ecological and economic pressures. The explosion of population over the last few years has seen a growing strain on resources. The intensification of dairy farming and other agricultural practices creating widespread degradation of the land and waterways.

Research shows New Zealand has the world’s highest proportion of species at risk, and because of overfishing and global warming, the oceans around Aotearoa, in particular the Hauraki Gulf, are reported to be on the brink of ecological collapse.

So what are the people of our beautiful ‘clean, green’ country doing about it? As a journalist I wanted to learn about what is happening at a grass roots level.

Rising to the environmental challenges, I discovered, are a number of small protection movements from the Far North to the deep south — inspiring mana whenua and committed individuals who are holding and re-claiming the land, in a hope to preserve their tikanga for future generations.

The Protect Mataharehare kaupapa is a movement trying to protect a culturally significant pōhutukawa, by taking up a tented occupation in the grounds of Dove Myer Robinson Park in Parnell, central Auckland.

“Te Hā”, as the tree is called, means “breath of life” and it is the mauri of this ancient rākau that kaitiaki are determined to protect.

The tree is threatened by the imminent construction of an Erebus Disaster memorial right under its very branches. The protectors believe it will inevitably damage the root system and hence the tree itself.

I meet Zane Wedding, himself Māori, an arborist and a long-term tree kaitiaki, under this mighty pōhutukawa to learn about its cultural significance.

“Te Hā is one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s most remarkable pōhutukawa trees. It’s about 180 years old. It has the āhuatanga of taiao — it has the feeling of ancient times. One hundred years ago, Auckland used to be covered in rākau just like this one — it’s one of very few left. Those trees were used for burial processes where we would take the bodies and lay them along the branches until they became just bones. There’s no other pōhutukawa of this scale in Auckland that gives us that doorway into that history of olden times.”

In this respect, it is wāhi tapu (a sacred site) for Māori, says respected community leader Dame Rangimarie Naida Glavish and one of the movement’s leaders.

It’s not just the cultural value that Zane and the many local kaitiaki occupying the site are worried about. It’s the significant value that mature trees like Te Hā have in fighting the climate crisis.

“You could calculate how much carbon this one rākau is absorbing. It could be anything up to 40kg of CO2 a year. We also need to think about the whakapapa of manu (birds) that it’s fed. There was a time when kōkako probably sat in this tree. Those are things I’d love to see again for Auckland. But we need more trees dotted everywhere so that birds can travel from tree to tree,” explains Zane.

This wildlife corridor in Auckland is increasingly under threat. In the face of intense construction, largely thanks to the housing crisis, The Tree Council says over 1000 trees a week are being cut down to make way for apartment blocks.

Zane reels off a staggering list of other critical sites he and others have tried to protect — like the remarkable diversity of native species at Canal Road in Avondale, the kahikatea grove at Ardmore, the magnificent pōhutukawa at Khyber Pass, and countless trees throughout suburban Auckland.

He tells me trees started being felled at an unprecedented rate in 2012 when blanket tree protection was taken away, “since that time we’ve seen a third of Auckland’s ngahere disappear”. Incredibly, though there are over 500 notable trees waiting to be scheduled to be protected, to date the Auckland City Council has not scheduled a single tree.

“Everything we do should be centred around negating the amount of carbon that’s out there. Concrete doesn’t do that. Trees do,” says Zane, as he gazes up at the canopy of this majestic pōhutukawa.

It’s the same story echoing across Aotearoa. In the Far North, local mana whenua have had enough and have literally taken matters into their own hands.

In Ahipara, on the ancient grounds of the Moringai Māori reserve, another culturally significant pōhutukawa was about to be felled, once again by a developer wanting to build houses.

But a local iwi, led by Reuben Taipari stopped the chainsaw in its tracks — it’s why the sacred tree now stands wounded, cut in half. “At least we were able to save half of the tree,” Reuben tells me.

For Reuben the pōhutukawa is significant because it’s the last symbol of the occupation of the land by his hapū. His iwi whakapapas back to that site and, in response, the Protect Moringai movement has now occupied the land for over 120 days.

In the area above the site, Reuben says there are developers working to clear the land too, bulldozing all the trees. He is frustrated. Cutting the trees leads to erosion, which leads to flooding and sediment running into the sea, which further pollutes the moana — “and we are the ones who are paying the real costs,” he says, “the costs to the environment.

“We want to hold this space and turn it into something that’s beneficial for our entire community, so that our future kaitiaki have a real understanding and connection to their whenua and to their tupuna.”

Artwork / Teresa HR Lane

Reuben laments the general degradation and over-development across the Far North. In Opua, he talks of the Protect Puketiti movement — where local iwi Ngāpuhi and residents are occupying a culturally significant headland.

It’s a site sold off to a foreign developer to build 17 houses. It’s “pure profit over protection”, he says, “and everyone else loses out”. The kaitiaki there plan to occupy the land until it’s made into a reserve and protected for future generations.

Meanwhile, deep in the heart of the Waikato, Kimai Huirama and the local hapū of Ngāti Tamainupō are occupying land that contains ancient rua (borrow pits) that were traditionally used to help grow kai such as kūmara.

The site is earmarked for a housing subdivision and, in response, Protect Pukeiāhua has occupied the whenua for over 600 days. It’s the tamariki of the local hapū who will lose out, says Kimai, if another culturally significant site is ceded to housing developers.

They too want to secure the site as a living classroom for rangatahi in the future. “We want the whenua to be a place where they can come to learn about their history. What is better than to actually be on the land, and to hold the same hāngī stones that your ancestors cooked with?” asks Kimai who acts as their spokesperson.

It’s not just the archaeological and cultural desecration that her hapū takes issue with. “This housing development will have houses selling for around a million dollars each — these are not houses for our people.”

The next step, she says, is legal action and a date has been set for a hearing at the Environment Court. Kimai believes that it was the occupation at Ihumātao in south Auckland that kicked off a growing consciousness for Tangata Whenua to occupy more sites across Aotearoa.

“There’s a feeling that if something isn’t done soon there’ll be nothing left. If this goes, everything goes.”

For Kimai, too, it’s a systemic issue. “We need to stop being so reactive and start being proactive. The whole Resource Management Act system has consistently let down Tangata Whenua. Too often we hear of developments after they’ve been consented — mana whenua are selectively consulted,” she says.

Kimai doesn’t think that the legislation has got the balance right between conservation and development.

One place where it seems they have got the balance right is on the Otago Peninsula in the South Island at Takiharuru.

Here, the descendants of Māori chief Korako Karetai are kaitiaki of a large kororā colony that makes its way up the beach every night to nest.

The whānau are mana whenua of the reserve at Pukekura and they’re protecting a taonga species for the future that at last count had over 1000 thriving little blue penguins.

Jay Cooke, a member of the whānau, tells me, “In settler times the area was known as Pilots Beach and it used to be where the whalers landed.

The area was decimated with blasting and clearing of native bush, so there’s been a lot of damage done here ecologically but also spiritually. Practicing the old traditions of kaitiakitanga and mātauranga Māori have helped us regain our mana.

By having tourists visit the site, too, it helps engender others to want to protect and care for the kororā — it’s a space that connects us all.”

Over a number of years, a replanting programme of native bush has enabled the area to slowly become an inviting habitat for the kororā. “Look after the land and the land will look after the penguins,” says Jay.

The health of the moana — particularly in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf — is increasingly under pressure, not only from over-fishing, dredging and sediment run-off, but from development. On Waiheke Island, another regionally significant colony of kororā that live in the breakwater is under threat.

Pūtiki Bay is a site where a 180-berthed floating “mega marina” has controversially gained consent from Auckland City Council. A strong and very vocal kaitiaki group of mana whenua and locals, called Protect Pūtiki, has sprung up to oppose Kennedy Point Marina being built.

One of their leading kaitiaki, Bianca Ranson, explains to me, “We’re experiencing biodiversity loss at an unprecedented rate at Pūtiki Bay and within the Gulf. We’re here as a voice for our taonga species, to protect the mauri of the bay. We’re tired of the continued prioritisation of profit over protection.”

She urges that if we truly care about climate action, then “we need to see mātauranga Māori (traditional knowledge) at the forefront of efforts to combat climate change.” Standing up for the protection and restoration of the mauri of the bay comes at a significant cost to these kaitiaki.

They’ve been slapped with a draconian injunction banning them from protesting at the bay, been arrested and, they say, assaulted by security and construction staff.

But the kaitiaki remain steadfast. Bianca says that they will continue to resist despite the on-going attempts to hinder their ability to practise kaitiakitangi.

If the Covid pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we have to treasure and respect nature now more than ever. In the South Island there are others standing up too. This time it’s to stop fossil fuels like coal, which is believed to be the single biggest contributor to climate change.

Gemma Marnane, a 20-year-old local girl from the small coal mining town of Nightcaps in Southland, has taken on an Australian-owned company that mines coal nearby.

Now the company wants to mine coal on a new site in a council-owned forestry block near her home.

Gemma, the youth manager of Forest & Bird, is trying to fight it through the courts. Forest & Bird has announced it’s taking legal action against Southland District Council for allowing exploration at the new site.

“The local council say they care about the youth, that they want to hear our voice, but they’re not listening. They’ve even failed to declare a climate emergency. But it’s about our future, we’re the ones who will inherit this mess — what’s at stake is the future not just of Southland, but the next generation of New Zealanders,” says Gemma.

Zane Wedding echoes her concerns. “There’s a shifting baseline in New Zealand, where we’re getting too comfortable with not having these things around. Our native trees used to be a huge, meaningful part of Aotearoa and it’s what made me proud to be a New Zealander,” he says.

“Slowly that baseline is shifting, until we may be living in a city devoid of ancient taonga species and

that’s not years and years in the future — that’s just around the corner.

“It’s about what we’re losing in the process. Our cultural values and our heritage. Is that what we want for Aotearoa? Once it’s gone you can never get it back.”

This story was originally published in volume seven of Viva Magazine.