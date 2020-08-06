Dateline will be perfoming at The Others Way Festival. Photo / Mason Fairey

Why We're Excited About The Others Way Music Festival 2020

Auckland's most exciting music fest returns, featuring a stellar line-up of our brightest musical acts

By Karl Puschmann
Friday Aug. 7, 2020

Auckland's most exciting music fest The Others Way has announced its line-up and by golly its a doozy. After six years they've damn near perfected their formula, offering a unique and eclectic clash of Kiwi music icons, current 'it' groups and rising up and comers all jumbled together in a schedule that ensures you won't be able to see everyone you want to.

And this year you're going to want to see it all.

You've got The Phoenix Foundation celebrating their acclaimed record Buffalo turning 10 by playing it in its entirety, you've got Nadia Reid's only Auckland show with her full band, you've got hip-hop pioneers Upper Hutt Posse dropping all of the mics and metal monsters Beastwars bringing the sludgy ruckus.

JessB. Photo / Supplied.

But wait, there's more. How about alt-country fave Reb Fountain or the snappily dressed troubadour Finn Andrews? You can't miss Flying Nun's jangly legends The Bats? But the FOMO on rap queen Jess B is also very real.

This is before we even mention alt-popper Ryan Fisherman, power-poppers Voom, indie super-poppers GuardianSingles or... well, you get the idea. There's a lot - over 40 acts if our basic maths is correct - meaning you've got decisions to make. At this point, it's not about who you want to see, but who you can stomach missing.

Left: Gino October. Right: Diggy Dupé. Photos / James K Lowe, supplied.

All we can do is say, 'good luck' and point you to flyingout.co.nz to snag your tickets. To celebrate, Kate Sylvester - a longtime fan and supporter of the event - has designed a limited edition T-shirt, $60, and tote, $45, which will also be available exclusively at flyingout.co.nz

The Others Way takes over K'Rd on Friday, September 11.

Full line-up in alphabetical order.

Adam Hattaway and the Haunters / Audrey's Dance / The Bats / Beastwars

Cootie Cuties / DARTZ / Dead Famous People / Dick Move / Diggy Dupé

Earth Tongue / Finn Andrews (Solo) / Gareth Thomas / The Golden Awesome

Thee Golden Geese / Gino October / Guardian Singles / JessB

Juno Is / LAIIKA / Love Square / Maxine Funke / Mo Muse / Na Noise / Nadia Reid

Noa Records Stage ft. Hasji, LEAO, Leda’s Dream, Schofield Strangelove & Whyfi

P.H.F / Phoebe Rings / The Phoenix Foundation (performing Buffalo in full)

Reb Fountain & Dave Khan / RIIKI / Ryan Fisherman / Same Name Confusion

Sunreturn Stage ft. Amamelia, Baby Zionov, Dateline, Green Grove & K M T P

Snoutz! / The Subliminals / Upper Hutt Posse / Vera Ellen / Voom

