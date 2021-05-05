Comfort Zone: Veronica Crockford-Pound & Joseph Griffen's Feel-Good Playlist

Veronica Crockford-Pound and Joseph Griffen are a creative force. They've shot music sensations Benee and Teeks, done campaigns for the likes of Paris Georgia and Georgia Jay, and have their work in titles including our very own Viva Magazine – Volume Three. Here, they share the songs that uplift them.

Have Spotify? You can also listen to their full playlist on the streaming platform.

1. Your Power by Billie Eilish

2. People, I’ve Been Sad by Christine and the Queens

3. Work featuring Duckwrth and Saint Bodhi

4. Fukk Sleep by A$AP Rocky featuring FKA Twigs

5. Chicago Freestyle by Drake featuring Giveon

6. Missing – 2013 Remaster by Everything but the Girl

7. Poetic Justice by Kendrick Lamar and Drake

8. Uh Huh by Vayne

9. Raingurl by Yaeji

10. Rose In Harlem by Teyana Taylor

11. Praying Mantis by I.e. crazy

12. I Believe In You by Kylie Monogue

13. Send To Robin Immediately by Robyn