Say Hello To Viva Magazine - Volume Two

Viva Magazine - Volume Two cover star Lili Sumner. Photo / Guy Coombes.

You may have seen our first stand-alone gloss magazine Viva Magazine - Volume One recently featuring our celebration and exploration of identity and starring top model Manahou Mackay as our cover star.

Just in time for the summer holidays, we're launching our second gloss edition Viva Magazine - Volume Two, this time featuring international model and filmmaker Lili Sumner, photographed in her hometown of Hawke's Bay by Guy Coombes and styled by Viva creative and fashion director Dan Ahwa.

Viva Magazine - Volume Two is on sale from November 30.

From the grandeur of Te Mata Peak to the sprawling sands of Waimarama Beach, we take a closer look at the land and seas that have helped shape Lili's creative spirit.

Lili has worked for a variety of top fashion heavyweights including Marc Jacobs, Saint Laurent, Miu Miu and Sonia Rykiel, featured on the covers of Pop Magazine, WSJ (Wall Street Journal) magazine and Italian Vogue. She also features in M.A.C Cosmetics' new summer campaign.

Her first short film Lucan asks Why launched last year with the support of Gucci, and starred Coco Gordon-Moore, daughter of Sonic Youth frontwoman Kim Gordon, and Lilac Sky Cianciolo as her much-younger sister, exploring questions around modern capitalism and existentialist dread.

READ: Lili Sumner on Saint Laurent, Tarte Tartin and Paris

Having lived and worked overseas for many years and recently based in New York, Lili's recent return home to be with family and to focus on her next film project is a timely one in a year where many New Zealander's living abroad have made the journey back to Aotearoa to reconnect with their homeland.

"As we look around the world, the sense of freedom we have right now is so precious" says Viva editor Amanda Linnell.

"As a result, one of the great themes that resonate with the incredible people that have contributed to the pages of this magazine is a shared sense of gratitude."

READ: From Fashion To Film: Model Lili Sumner's Directorial Debut

"The joy and opportunity of summer are the essence of this issue: fun fashion, bubbles to party with, great summer reads, music to turn up loud, and dishes to feast on - all the things that make summer special."

We're so thrilled to share with you this fresh collection of features and ideas to help usher in the start of summer with a positive and optimistic outlook - the ultimate holiday read.

Viva Magazine - Volume Two, is on sale from Monday 30 November nationwide for just $9.90 where the best magazines are sold.