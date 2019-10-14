Tune In: Viva Radio Is On Air Now
Love music? Us too. Now you can listen to our new digital station, Viva Radio
Tuesday Oct. 15, 2019
What keeps the Viva team ticking? It's music. We’re excited to announce the launch of our new digital station, Viva Radio, where you’ll find the team's hand-picked playlist. On air 24-7, it’s a compilation of the best alternative music from ground-breaking new tunes to feel-good favourites. Plus each week, we’ll be asking some of our favourite people — from designer Kate Sylvester to chef Michael Meredith — to share what they have on high rotate.
Click the play button below to start listening.
