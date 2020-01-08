24 Ways You Can Donate To The Australian Bushfire Relief Effort

Raising the inextricable link between our environmental crisis and indigenous land rights, the current emergency in all its various facets cannot be ignored. If the Australian bushfire headlines are making you feel helpless, here are some ways you can help.

DONATE DIRECTLY

Arguably the best way you can help those affected by the Australian bushfires is to donate directly to the charities and organisations on the front line. Along with those listed below, you can also see the Support For Australia page, which lists all the Givealittle pages that have been created to help.

Firefighters:

• NSW Rural Fire Service

• Country Fire Authority



People and disaster relief:

• Australian Red Cross

• Salvation Army Disaster Appeal

• Fire Relief Fund for First Nations Communities

• Victorian Bushfire Appeal

Wildlife:

• Wire Wildlife Rescue

• WWF

• Port Macquarie Koala Hospital

• Currumbin Wildlife Hospital

ATTEND AN EVENT

Another way to show your support is through the variety of special events being held throughout Auckland.

• Whammy Bar is hosting a charity gig on Saturday January 11, with all profits donated.

• Sala Studio is running fundraising yoga and meditation classes this Saturday and upcoming weekends in January. Pay as you can, with all funds donated.

• Prego restaurant is donating $5 from every calamari dish sold until Sunday January 12.

• ASB Classic is donating all the proceeds from their Best Seats In The House auction, for a range of sessions at the ASB Classic from Friday January 10 – Sunday January 12.

• Soul Bar & Bistro is hosting a three-course fundraising lunch on Wednesday January 15, with full ticket price donated.

• Mt Maunganui’s Real Rad Food is partnering with Lululemon for a fundraising morning of yoga and DIY smoothie bowls on Saturday January 18, with full ticket price donated.

SPEND YOUR MONEY WISELY

Many brands and artists are donating all or a percentage of their profits to various bushfire relief charities and fundraising initiatives. Here are some of our picks.

• Wine Diamonds is donating all profits from their natural wine goodie box.

• Frank Body is donating all profits from their A-Beauty Scrub for the month of January.

• Crushes is donating all profits from the sale of their embroidered tote bag.

• Visual artist Monique Lovering is donating the profits from her work ‘Out into the inner fields’, auction live now.

• Grown Alchemist is donating all profits from their Detox Hydra-Mist+ for the month of January.

• Monster Children is holding a Bushfire Relief Raffle, with a range of cool pieces from the Monster Children vault up for grabs. Raffle tickets are $100 and include unlimited entries, with all proceeds being donated.

• Kathryn Wilson is donating $10 from every pair of full priced shoes sold in January.

HAVE WE MISSED SOMETHING?

Please let us know by emailing suggestions to viva@nzherald.co.nz