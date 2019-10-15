Reggae icon Ziggy Marley will perform at next year's Womad festival. Photo / Supplied

Ziggy Marley & Other Top Artists Announced For Womad 2020

We're counting down already with this seriously cool festival line-up of world class acts

Wednesday Oct. 16, 2019

Ziggy Marley will bring the ultimate cool factor to Taranaki's Womad festival next year.

The political Jamaican reggae icon (son of reggae icon Bob Marley) joins the already announced double act of Welsh harpist Catrin Finch & Senegalese kora player Seckou Keita and gospel music legends Blind Boys of Alabama.

Womad has also announced more top local and international artists performing at New Plymouth's TSB Bowl of Brooklands.

Local superstars include Kora/Katchafire group L.A.B, singer-songwriter Reb Fountain and Dunedin groovers Soaked Oats. Comedian Te Radar and pacific poet Dr Selina Tusitala Marsh will be appearing on the World of Words stage.

READ: Tune In: Viva Radio Is On Air Now

Winging their way from abroad is also Destyn Maloya (Réunion), Ezra Collective (UK), Hiatus Kaiyote (Australia), Hot Potato Band (Australia), Ken Arkind (USA),  Kim So Ra (South Korea), King Ayisoba (Ghana), Liniker e os Caramelows (Brazil), L Subramaniam (India), Ziggy Marley (Jamaica), Minyo Crusaders (Japan), Muthoni Drummer Queen (Kenya/France), Orquesta Akokán (Cuba), RURA (Scotland), Salif Keita (Mali), Trio Da Kali (Mali), and Tuuletar (Finland).

The three-day music, arts and dance festival celebrates its 16th anniversary next year and we can't wait to dust off our dancing shoes. 

See Womad.co.nz for ticket and camping details

