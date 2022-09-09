You Can Now Stay At Some Of The Most Heavenly Hotels

If you’re planning your next trip, treat yourself and stay at one of these luxurious hotels, from charming accommodation in London (high tea encouraged) to a swoon-worthy Kyoto escape designed by Tadao Ando.

Hotel Cipriani

As if Venice’s gorgeous Giudecca Island wasn’t enough, Cipriani’s 15th-century architecture oozes glamour. Whether sipping a cocktail in the Gabbiano bar, sampling Oro’s Michelin-starred menu, or lunching lagoon-side at Cip’s Club, the hideaway is designed for the sophisticated jetsetter. Relax by the Olympic-sized pool, explore the Casanova Gardens, or simply soak up the elegance from the terrace of your private suite. St Mark’s Square is a five-minute ride by complimentary private launch. Belmond.com

A room at Hotel Cipriani. Photo / Supplied

The Cadogan

This is a dream place to base yourself in London. Situated between swanky Knightsbridge and Chelsea, The Cadogan opened in 1887 and has a fascinating history — including the room where Oscar Wilde was arrested. Pre-Covid, a multi-million-dollar refurbishment resulted in an elegant interior that brings a modern edge without losing the hotel’s old-world charm. There’s the glamorous LaLee restaurant, named after another famous past resident, socialite Lillie Langtry; The Lounge, the perfect place for high tea or Champagne; and naturally, guests have access to the leafy gardens and tennis courts. Belmond.com

The Cadogan. Photo / Supplied

Setouchi Retreat

Fans of minimalism will swoon at this Kyoto escape designed by the famous Japanese architect Tadao Ando. With just seven suites, each beautifully designed, the clean lines, soaring windows and zen-like interiors connect you with the stunning views of the surrounding green hills, and endless blue of the ocean and sky. When you’re not meditating on the elegant simplicity of it all, you can relax at the private spa or partake in its modern approach to washoku — traditional Japanese cuisine. Setouchi-aonagi.com

READ: Bali's Best Bamboo Eco-Stays

Setouchi Retreat. Photo / Supplied

Nihi Sumba

One of Indonesia’s most exclusive and remote resorts, Nihi Sumba overlooks one of the world’s best surf breaks. If you’re not into riding the waves, lounge by your villa’s private pool, eat at the alfresco restaurants, relax at the cliff-top spa, or meet the locals. The resort runs The Sumba Foundation, committed to reducing poverty on the island ­— donations from hotel guests directly fund local projects. Nihi.com

Nihi Sumba. Photo / Supplied

The Peninsula Hong Kong

With the storied title of Hong Kong's oldest hotel (it opened its doors in December 1928), The Peninsula is steeped in tradition and luxury. Named for its location on the southern tip of Kowloon Peninsula, the grand hotel offers gorgeous accommodation — many of its 300 beautifully appointed rooms and suites have views of the Victoria Harbour, including this Grand Deluxe Harbour Suite — luxury transport via a fleet of Rolls-Royce; exemplary dining at eight different restaurants and lounges, two of which have Michelin stars; and a lavish spa with 14 treatment rooms and a Romanesque indoor swimming pool. How fabulous. Peninsula.com

Grand Deluxe Harbour Suite at The Peninsula. Photo / Supplied

This story was originally published in volume eight of Viva Magazine.