Bright & Colourful Winter Wardrobe Updates
Shake off winter blues with an uplifting colour palette for both work and play
EXPRESS YOURSELF
Relaxed and easy, a brightly-hued dress provides the perfect shot of colour and helps elevate otherwise monochromatic days. Twenty-seven names 'Green Room' dress $520.
FRESH PERSPECTIVE
Light lavender is a charming colour, with associations of gracefulness and vitality. Matched with an earthy tone, the interesting colour combinations inspire an out-of-the-box approach to dressing that's perfect for right now. Kate Sylvester knit top $189. Mina trousers $325. Sam Label earrings $190.
YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE
Sunny, positive and uplifting, yellow also represents personal power and self-confidence. Ruby cardigan $389.
GREEN GODDESS
We're all familiar with some of the negative attributes of the colour green — greed, envy, jealousy — but it's the calming colour's harmonious associations of renewal, safety and the natural world we're interested in. Representative of renewal. Twenty-Seven Names top $420. Kowtow jumper $299. Liam skirt $159.
REAL GROOVE
Interesting colour combinations are a great point of interest — and we love the mix of retro-inspired tones on this Kate Sylvester ribbed skivvy, $189. Sam Label earrings $190. Bonus points for a wash of bright colour over your eyelids.
ROSE-TINTED
There's something great about the rosy pairing of red and pink — the perfect way to add some whimsy to weekend dressing. Kowtow T-shirt $79. Twenty-seven Names jumper $490. Kate Sylvester skirt $699.
STOCKISTS: Adidas.co.nz; Katesylvester.co.nz; Kowtowclothing.com; Minaforher.com; Rubynz.com; Samlabel.com; Twentysevennames.co.nz.
Photography + Hair & make-up / Carolyn Haslett, using M.A.C Cosmetics
Model / Gina Morrisey from N Model Management
Fashion director / Dan Ahwa
