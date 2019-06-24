A New Book Chronicles Yves Saint Laurent's Iconic Haute Couture Collections

There have only been a handful of fashion designer's who have really changed the course of fashion in the last century, and Yves Saint Laurent is one of them. His famous Le Smoking Tuxedo and Safari suits changed the way, upwardly-mobile women, particularly during the 70s, were given the opportunity to dress freely away from gender stereotypes.

(Left to right) Fall 1990/1991 and spring 1993. Photo / Supplied

What used to be the only form of communicating a brand’s vision into a singular sensory experience, the fashion show has since been replaced by the immediacy of technology and social media.

But let’s take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to a time when models walked the runway, with a joyful disposition, rather than blank expressions, as editors and buyers languorously viewed collections at their own pace.

The late Yves Saint Laurent knew the power of creating an event out of his iconic fashion shows, and forms the basis behind the latest book dedicated to his influential designs, Yves Saint Laurent Catwalk: The Complete Haute Couture Collections published by Thames & Hudson.

Featuring a preface by the head curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Andrew Bolton, an introduction by fashion critic and International Vogue Editor Suzy Menkes and texts by Musée Yves Saint Laurent Paris, the beautiful new tome features 85 iconic collections presented by the legendary couturier until his retirement in 2002.

Book cover and Naomi Campbell walking at the fall 1999 Haute Couture show. Photo / Supplied

It’s the first a comprehensive overview of Yves Saint Laurent’s haute couture collections, presented through original catwalk photography, and is the latest book in Thames & Hudson’s ‘Catwalk’ series, which has so includes Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton and with Prada coming in the second half 2019.

• Yves Saint Laurent Catwalk: The Complete Haute Couture Collections published by Thames & Hudson, $110, from Thamesandhudson.com.au and from leading book stores.