Ageless Style: Modern Ways To Wear Timeless Fashion

A blush mohair knit is a grounding force for dark lace and is soft on the skin and the eye. Add some shape to a long cardigan with a waist belt, channeling La Dolce Vita-era sensuality. Juliette Hogan cardigan $349. Knuefermann bralette $25. Juliette Hogan skirt $599. Wallace Rose belt $90. Gucci GG Running earrings, $3450, from Orsini. Photo / Babiche Martens

Silver-haired beauty Rewa shows us how to wear today's updates on timeless looks with a dressed up edge. Think luxurious fabrics like silk and fine wool, plenty of special jewellery and a contemporary state of mind.



Photo / Babiche Martens

SIMPLY CLASSIC

A slinky top and vintage-inspired blue jeans are an effortless pairing with no expiry date, and are perfectly paired with a slouchy trench coat. Light-catching jewellery will make the look extra special, especially some shoulder-grazing statement earrings.

Shjark camisole $199. Agolde denim jeans, $329, from Fabric. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $899. Jasmin Sparrow bracelet $449. Ann Demeulemeester coat, $1116, from Scotties. Wallace Rose belt $135.

Photo / Babiche Martens

TACTILE EXPRESSION

Make fabric the focus of a classic combination of blouse and trousers. Deep-black velvet is a plush base for metallic silver. A hint of lace and flat mules make this a sophisticated ensemble that’s relaxing to wear.

Knuefermann top $349. Knuefermann bralette $25. Wallace Rose trousers $398. Witchery shoes $160. Gucci GG Running earrings, $3450, from Orsini.

Photo / Babiche Martens

STATEMENT MAKER

Yves Saint Laurent once said, “Over the years I have learned that what is important in a dress is the woman who’s wearing it.” Rewa embodies this sentiment; it helps when the dress fits as well as this sparkling lurex version by Rotate.

Rotate Birger Christensen dress, $429, from Workshop. Witchery heels $200. Marco Bicego Africa Lariat necklace, $5840, and Pomellato Nudo earrings, $7350, from Orsini.

Photo / Babiche Martens

DOWNTOWN GLAMOUR

Who says costume earrings and denim can’t go together? This jewel-toned pantsuit from Ruby is a just-as-fancy alternative to a dress. Paired with classic blue denim, it’s the epitome of easy yet opulent cool.

Ruby jumpsuit $349. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $949. Levi’s jacket, $169, from Fabric.

Photo / Babiche Martens

LA BOHEME

A versatile, artistic shirt dress has enduring appeal. This tiered version from Jane Daniels is a graceful staple to take you from day to night.

Jane Daniels dress $655. Sofra cuff, $31,800, and Crivelli earrings, $21,395, from Partridge Jewellers. Witchery heels $200.

Photo / Babiche Martens

MODERN MUSE

The one-shouldered top may be a noughties throwback but today’s version is nothing but timeless. Nut brown is a beautifully rich alternative to wearing black, thanks to its skin-tone-flattering qualities. Tailored trousers are given a cool, wide-legged update. Don’t forget a good belt and some weighty gold jewellery.

Witchery top $80. Shjark trousers $369. Gucci Horsebit bracelet, $10,555, Horsebit necklace, $3510 and Pomellato Nudo earrings, $7350, from Orsini. ATP shoes, $619, from Gregory. Wallace Rose belt $135.

Photo / Babiche Martens

EASY ELEGANCE

A liquid chocolate silk skirt meets its match with an equally luxurious shirt and blazer combination. Harman Grubisa’s cinnamon-coloured Jade Jacket is a very special release, crafted from Dormeuil Jade, a fabric made with a combination of wool and ultra-fine South Island greenstone particles. The textile is incredibly soft and sturdy thanks to the pounamu, and is superior in its drape and feel.

Haider Ackermann silk shirt, $995, from Scotties. Wynn Hamlyn skirt $390. Harman Grubisa Dormeuil blazer POA. Mi Piaci loafers $260. Jasmin Sparrow rings, gold $269 and silver $239.

Photographer / Babiche Martens. Fashion editor / Rosie Herdman. Model / Rewa Harker at Silver Fox Mgmt New Zealand. Hair & Makeup / Carolyn Haslett using M.A.C Cosmetics. Fashion Assistant / Annabel Dickson

Furniture: Resident Tangerine Stool, $674, and Mattiazzi Branca Chair, $1442, from Simon James Design.

Fabrics from Martha’s furnishing fabrics: Sandstone Linen, $64 per metre. Latte Linen, $48 per metre. Chambray, $68 per metre.

Special thanks to Martha’s Furnishing Fabrics, 12 Melrose St, Newmarket. Marthas.co.nz. Special thanks to Symmetry Studio, Ground Floor, 20 Beaumont St, Freeman’s Bay. SymmetryStudio.co.nz

STOCKISTS: Fabric (09) 366 4528; Gregory.net.nz; Harman Grubisa (09) 963 6129; Jane Daniels (09) 358 5756; Jasminsparrow.com; Juliettehogan.com; Knuefermann (09) 366 0983; Mipiaci.co.nz; Orsini Fine Jewellery (09) 354 3115; Partridge Jewellers (09) 309 8925; Rubynz.com; Scotties Boutique (09) 366 1664; Shjark (09) 558 2181; Simon James Design (09) 377 5556; Wallace Rose (09) 376 0572; Workshop (09) 524 6844; Witchery.co.nz.