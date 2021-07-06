Apres Chic: Alpine-Ready Outfits For Hitting The Slopes This Winter

From slinky suits to snuggly vests, mix ski-racer vibes with stylish layers for modern apres-ski glamour

By Annabel Dickson
Model Bernie Anker is snow-ready. Photo / Carolyn Haslett.
Wednesday July 7, 2021

A CUT ABOVE
A retro outfit perfect for modern-day, houndstooth shines on and off the slopes, especially when cinched at the waist with a chic monogram belt. Holland Cooper jacket, $859, from Angel Divine. Acne Studios top, $289, from Workshop. Maggie Marilyn trousers $195. Cathy Pope earrings $39. Oakley goggles, $275, from Snowcentre. Stylist's own skis. 

Photo / Carolyn Haslett

COSY UP
Keep warm with an enveloping coat and tangerine knitted sweater and add an element of surprise with snakeskin pants. Karen Walker jersey $245. BW36.174 trousers POA. Isabel Marant Etoile coat, $1098, from Seletti Concept Store. Cathy Pope earrings $39.

Photo / Carolyn Haslett

CHECK MATE  
A homemade knit is a special piece to take you anywhere. Monday Journal, based in Wanaka, know a thing or two about keeping warm and staying stylish. Monday Journal vest $350. Kate Sylvester top $289. Roxy ski suit, $320, from Snowcentre. Mi Piaci boots $380. Happy To Sit On Your Face sunglasses $59. Cathy Pope earrings $39.

Photo / Carolyn Haslett

BRIGHT SPARK
Jimmy D might not specialise in snow-wear, but this bold two-piece is sure to turn heads. Pair it with a bright yellow puffer for extra insulation. Jimmy D top $175 and leggings $245. Huffer jacket $250. Stylist's own skis.

Photo / Carolyn Haslett

HIGH GLAMOUR
For a gorgeous nightime look after a day on the slopes, pair tobacco-hued wide-leg trousers with a lace shirt and metallic vest. Maggie Marilyn shirt $650 and top $150. Ganni vest, $429, from Workshop. Juliette Hogan trousers $499. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $369.

Photo / Carolyn Haslett

STARRY-EYED
A fun pair of shades and a warm beanie are the finishing touch on this layered look. Huffer beanie $60. Happy To Sit On Your Face sunglasses $59. Maggie Marilyn jacket $1295. Juliette Hogan coat $659.

Photo / Carolyn Haslett

IT'S A WRAP
Accessorise with cosy layers, such as longline cashmere gloves, or a shoulder wrap like this hand-knitted cape from Wixii. Ann Dewey x Wixii cape $465. Maggie Marilyn top $150. Wixii gloves $125. Ingrid Starnes trousers $369. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $369.

STOCKISTS: Angeldivine.co.nz; Bw36174.com; Cathypope.co.nz; Happytositonyourface.nz; Huffer.co.nz; Ingridstarnes.com; Jasminsparrow.com; Jimmyd.co.nz; Juliettehogan.com; Karenwalker.com; Katesylvester.co.nz;
Maggiemarilyn.com; Mipiaci.co.nz; Mondayjournal.co; Seletticonceptstore.com; Snowcentre.co.nz; Wixii.co.nz; Workshop.co.nz.

Photographer / Carolyn Haslett. Stylist / Annabel Dickson. Hair & makeup / Shirley Simpson. Model / Bernie Anker from Unique Model Management. Special guest / Moose the Bouvier des Flandres dog.

With special thanks to Ben and the team at Stafford Road Wine Bar, Northcote Point.

