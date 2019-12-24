Beach Goth: What To Wear In Summer If Your Favourite Colour Is Black

For some, summer is a time to embrace prints and light or bright colours. For others, even a 28 degree day couldn’t change their minds about black being the only shade to be seen in. Never fear, for even if you’re dedicated to the dark side, there are ways to lighten up your look that don’t involve splashes of colour.

The best place to start is with your fabric choices — summer is the time to embrace light weaves like silk, linen and cotton, viscose, cupro and tencel.

From there, pay attention to silhouette. While anything too skin-hugging is a recipe for sweaty disaster, voluminous shapes are still very much on trend, and pieces that skim rather than stick to your body are ideal too.

Lastly, the power of accessories is not to be underestimated and there are plenty of black summer hats and shoes about to finish your look.

TOPS

Photo / Supplied

1. Kate Sylvester silk top, $239, and skirt, $299. 2. Witchery tie-front shirt $150. 3. Matin cotton-voile shirt, $379, from Sisters & Co. 4. Verge linen top $240. 5. Maison Cleo silk-organza blouse, $408, from Net-a-Porter. 6. Juliette Hogan viscose top $319.

TROUSERS, SKIRTS AND SHORTS

Photo / Supplied

1. Marle cotton skirt $250. 2. Art School linen skirt, $379, from Matches Fashion. 3. Anne Mardell satin acetate trousers, $245, from Mardell 523 Parnell Rd. 4. Zara shorts $46. 5. Kowtow culottes $249. 6. Widdess linen trousers $229.

DRESSES

Photo / Supplied

1. Wixii linen dress $285. 2. Seed Heritage dress $190. 3. Helen Cherry cotton broderie dress, $359, from Workshop. 4. Max linen jumpsuit $120. 5. Trelise Cooper dress, $299, from Smith & Caughey's. 6. Commoners relaxed-fit cotton blend dress $189.

ACCESSORIES

Photo / Supplied

1. Superette Home hat $49. 2. Celine sunglasses, $640, from Sunglass Hut. 3. Mi Piaci dress sandals $260. 4. Country Road visor $80. 5. Sol Sana slides, $170, from Smith & Caughey's. 6. Dr Martens sandals, $250, from Platypus Shoes. 7. Sophie sunhat with tie, $62, from Father Rabbit.

SWIMWEAR

Photo / Supplied

1. The Fold bikini top, $167, and bikini bottoms, $104. 2. Summersalt one piece swimsuit, $155.54, from Nordstrom. 3. Ephemera swim balconette bra bikini top, $187, and bikini bottoms, $104. 4. Shade Swim sarong $52. 5. H&M ruched swimsuit $50.