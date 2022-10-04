Menswear That's Comfortable At Heart & At The Park

Oliver Bartha wears Adidas x Gucci shirt and blazer. Photo / Rob Tennent

The shift in menswear to less conformity and rigidity owes much to the classic hallmarks of retro sportswear, relaxed tailoring and the renaissance of nostalgic knitwear. Here, discover clothes that are fit for living comfortably.

The Big Time

Skinny jeans be gone — fast track looking up-to-date by loosening up your trousers, quite literally, in one of the many wide-leg options available that give you plenty of space to breathe and move.

Wynn Hamlyn puffer jacket $1100. Working Style T-shirt $59. Otsu trousers $313. Allbirds slides $80. Patagonia socks $40.

Class Act

No item of clothing has had quite the revival of late as the knit vest. Opting for a classic Fair Isle-inspired stitch detailing, local label Kowtow is providing more gender-neutral offerings with its collections, and the Bloom Vest is a fine example.

Kowtow vest $289. Wynn Hamlyn shorts $295. New Balance trainers $190. Stussy socks, $30 (pack of three), from General Pants.

Open Season

Part of the menswear evolution calls for an embrace of more sensual textures and designs. A simple knit top reinterpreted with elegant nonchalance is the perfect inspiration for languid summer days ahead.

Made in Tomboy polo, $569, from Fabric. Tiffany & Co. ID tag pendant $9850.

Chill Zone

Craft-inspired pieces and art prints add points of interest to an otherwise neutral look. Showcase personality with a careful selection of pieces. Marni x Uniqlo utility jacket (POA). Icebreaker singlet $80.

Wynn Hamlyn trousers $450. Mr & Ms Weekend hat $290. Birkenstock slides $350.

Off Duty

Gucci’s high-low approach to fashion is well documented now, and its popular collaboration with sportswear behemoth Adidas has proven one of the year’s more successful partnerships, merging two iconic brands into a superbrand that celebrates sports-inspired pieces with a retro twist.

Adidas x Gucci trousers $2060, socks $395 and trainers $1235. Icebreaker singlet $80.

Blue Velvet

Soft tailoring creates a unique opportunity to look pulled together without feeling too uptight. As dress codes become more relaxed, local designer Benjamin Alexander creates a convincing case for a cool, blue suit crafted from a velvet blend, perfect for a range of occasions.

Benjamin Alexander blazer $899 and matching trousers $459. Icebreaker singlet $80. Allbirds slides $80. Patagonia socks $40.

Photographer / Rob Tennent. Fashion director / Dan Ahwa. Model / Oliver Bartha from Jam Models. Grooming / Henare Davidson. Photographer’s assistant / Apela Bell.