Be The Best Dressed Wedding Guest With These Chic Outfit Ideas

Whether it’s church bells or a celebration among the vines, these outfits are guaranteed to be best in show

By Annabel Dickson
Maggie Marilyn Rendezvous Girl dress, $685. Photo / Supplied
Monday Sept. 23, 2019

MEET ME AT THE CHURCH
1. Rixo dress, $595, from Muse. 2. Love and Object earrings $829. 3. Benjamin Alexander X Mi Piaci shoes $280. 4. Georgia Jay bag $310.

GARDEN PARTY
1. Caroline Sills top $379. 2. Caroline Sills trousers $329. 3. Trespass hat, $16, from The Market. 4. ATP shoes, $499, from Gregory. 5. Anoushka van Rijn earrings $229.

WINERY WEDDING
1. Maggie Marilyn dress $696. 2. Yu Mei bag $480. 3. By Far shoes $617. 4. Sophie Buhai headband, $415, from Simon James Concept Store. 5. Jasmin Sparrow earrings $499.

 

