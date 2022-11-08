Party Favours: Get Ready With An Outfit To Remember

From saturated colours in seasonal fabrics to crisp summer whites for outdoor festivities — whether it’s cocktail hour, a garden picnic or a summer festival — be prepared with our edit of fun and chic looks to have a good time in.

Pretty in pink

Olivia Cashmore dress $695. La Tribe shoes $320. Mars earrings $369. Zoe McBride earrings from $300. Emma Jing scrunchie $65.

Neon days

Daylight Moon dress $490. Baobei necklace $50 and earrings $79.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Satin wonder

Ruby dress $369. Emma Jing scrunchie $65. Zoe McBride earrings from $300.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Jewel intent

Kate Sylvester top $319 and skirt $399. Mars baroque pearl belt $1400. Emma Jing bag $249. Bronwyn shoes $380. Zoe McBride earrings from $300.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Tinker tailor

Florence & Fortitude blazer $1500 and trousers $790. Camilla & Marc bodysuit $360. Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $239.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Sculpture class

Zambesi top $495. Hej Hej trousers $260. Strategia slides, $420, from Scarpa. Baobei necklace $50. Mars earrings $369. Zoe McBride earrings from $300. Emma Jing scrunchie $65.

Photo / Babiche Martens

The retro remix

Manning Cartell dress, $669, from Superette. Meadowlark necklace from $1545. Prada earrings $2050. La Tribe shoes $320.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Zest appeal

Taylor Groves vest $280. Paris Georgia skirt $540. Rag & Bone slides, $590, from Scarpa. Zoe McBride earrings from $300 and silver ring with sapphires $1400. Meadowlark bangle from $1379. Mars cuff $350.

Photo / Babiche Martens

Dynamic duo

Loclaire top $299 and skirt $289.Baobei necklace $195. Anoushka Van Rijn earrings $179. Bronwyn shoes $380.

Photographer / Babiche Martens. Stylist / Annabel Dickson. Model / Anna Lines from 62 Management. Hair and makeup / Shirley Simpson. Fashion assistant / Eva Wilson.